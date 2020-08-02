Atanu Ganguly Succeeds Sugato Sen as Deputy Director General Of SIAM

After serving the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM) for 21 years, Sugato Sen has decided to take retirement from work. An auto industry veteran- Sen has superannuated as the Deputy Director General of SIAM and will be succeeded by Atanu Ganguly who will look at all the economic affairs related matters at SIAM. Sen has been working with SIAM since 1999 after being with various management consulting organizations.

Sugato Sen has also played a leading role in organising and enhancement of the Auto Expo.

At SIAM he has been the secretary of various councils including International Business, Market and Economic Affairs. These three councils monitor activities of almost 20 committees in various areas of the automotive industry. Sen has also been looking after on issues related to international trade policy and relations, economic research and taxation policy, marketing and commercial aspects, styling & design, raw materials, human capital and logistics among others. He has also played a leading role in organising and enhancement of the Auto Expo. Sen has done his post-graduation in Economics from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.

Atanu Ganguly has been working with SIAM for the last 22 years, since he joined the regulatory body in 1998. As of now, Ganguly has been working with SIAM as a Deputy Executive Director and now will be taking up the responsibility of Deputy Director General. Ganguly has done his bachelors in mechanical engineering from Bangalore University.

