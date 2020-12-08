Ather Energy Announces Launch Of The 450X Electric Scooter In 16 Cities

Under its phase 2 expansion, Ather Energy has announced the launch of the Ather 450X electric scooter in 16 additional cities. The new cities include Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow and Siliguri. The company included these new markets in Phase 2 based on the overwhelming demand for Ather products and volume of requests for test rides. The Ather 450X will be available across 27 cities in India by Q1 2021. Moreover, the new cities are also eligible for the limited-edition Series 1 vehicle for the orders placed in January 2020 before the official launch of the new product line.

The Ather 450X is the quickest and one of the smartest scooters in India

As a part of its strategic development, the company will be opening up to these cities in a phased manner by Q1 2021, followed by test rides set up for the customers to experience the electric scooter. Ather has also started locating spaces to set up its fast EV charging network, Ather Grid. Do note that the company has over 60 charging points installed in the 11 markets that it already has a presence in.

Ather recently rolled off the final 450 electric scooter from the assembly line, as it makes way for more improved products such as 450X and the 450 Plus in its portfolio.

The Ather 450X is one of the smartest scooters in India, which comes in three new colour options - Grey, Green, and White. It is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor with a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. The e-scooter comes in four riding modes - Eco, Ride, and Sport, and Warp. It can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 sec in Warp mode, making it the quickest scooter in the 125cc category. The Ather 450X will also charge 50 per cent faster than before at 1.5 km per minute, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.

The e-scooter uses a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity that allows riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The new 7-inch touchscreen dashboard offers 16M colour depth and uses a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. It employs an Android Open Source to offer Google map navigation, on-board diagnostics, and other unique features such as OTA updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide-me-home lights.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We are really excited about adding 16 new markets and we look forward to establishing ourselves in these cities in the coming months. This expansion is the result of the strong demand from the consumers, dealerships and also, the test ride requests that we have received since the launch of Ather 450X. Ather Energy has always strived to build futuristic electric two-wheelers which boast of superior technology and innovative solutions to make the switch to electric easier for the consumers. We aim to introduce Ather products across the country and fulfil the needs of consumers by providing a premium offering.”

