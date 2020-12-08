New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ather Energy Announces Launch Of The 450X Electric Scooter In 16 Cities

Ather Energy has decided to fast forward its expansion plan in the Indian market. The Ather 450X e-scooter will be available in a total of 27 cities by Q1, 2021.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Ather 450X e-scooter is priced at Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). expand View Photos
The Ather 450X e-scooter is priced at Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Highlights

  • The Ather 450X e-scooter will be launched in 16 new cities soon
  • The Ather 450 uses a 5.4 kW motor with 20.5 Nm of peak torque
  • Ather 450X will be available across 27 cities in India by Q1, 2021

Under its phase 2 expansion, Ather Energy has announced the launch of the Ather 450X electric scooter in 16 additional cities. The new cities include Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow and Siliguri. The company included these new markets in Phase 2 based on the overwhelming demand for Ather products and volume of requests for test rides. The Ather 450X will be available across 27 cities in India by Q1 2021. Moreover, the new cities are also eligible for the limited-edition Series 1 vehicle for the orders placed in January 2020 before the official launch of the new product line.

Also Read: Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus​

27f205gc

The Ather 450X is the quickest and one of the smartest scooters in India

As a part of its strategic development, the company will be opening up to these cities in a phased manner by Q1 2021, followed by test rides set up for the customers to experience the electric scooter. Ather has also started locating spaces to set up its fast EV charging network, Ather Grid. Do note that the company has over 60 charging points installed in the 11 markets that it already has a presence in.
Ather recently rolled off the final 450 electric scooter from the assembly line, as it makes way for more improved products such as 450X and the 450 Plus in its portfolio.

Also Read: Ather 450 Road Test Review

Newsbeep

The Ather 450X is one of the smartest scooters in India, which comes in three new colour options - Grey, Green, and White. It is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor with a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. The e-scooter comes in four riding modes - Eco, Ride, and Sport, and Warp. It can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 sec in Warp mode, making it the quickest scooter in the 125cc category. The Ather 450X will also charge 50 per cent faster than before at 1.5 km per minute, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.

The e-scooter uses a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity that allows riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The new 7-inch touchscreen dashboard offers 16M colour depth and uses a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. It employs an Android Open Source to offer Google map navigation, on-board diagnostics, and other unique features such as OTA updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide-me-home lights.

ern72db8

It is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor with a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Also Read: Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced

0 Comments

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We are really excited about adding 16 new markets and we look forward to establishing ourselves in these cities in the coming months. This expansion is the result of the strong demand from the consumers, dealerships and also, the test ride requests that we have received since the launch of Ather 450X. Ather Energy has always strived to build futuristic electric two-wheelers which boast of superior technology and innovative solutions to make the switch to electric easier for the consumers. We aim to introduce Ather products across the country and fulfil the needs of consumers by providing a premium offering.”

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Omega Seiki Mobility, CK Motors Join Hands For Three-Wheeler Sales
Omega Seiki Mobility, CK Motors Join Hands For Three-Wheeler Sales
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Ather Energy Announces Launch Of The 450X Electric Scooter In 16 Cities
Ather Energy Announces Launch Of The 450X Electric Scooter In 16 Cities
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Piaggio Ape' Xtra LDX+ Diesel 3-Wheeler Launched With Extended 6 Feet Deck
Piaggio Ape' Xtra LDX+ Diesel 3-Wheeler Launched With Extended 6 Feet Deck
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
F1: Ferrari Pit Equipment Needs Overhaul, Says Sebastian Vettel 
F1: Ferrari Pit Equipment Needs Overhaul, Says Sebastian Vettel 
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Scott Wine Steps Down As Polaris Chairman And CEO
Scott Wine Steps Down As Polaris Chairman And CEO
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars
Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars
Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing
Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing
Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea
Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities