Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus

Ather Energy commenced its operations two years ago with the 450 electric scooter, and it is now time to bid farewell to the company's maiden product. The Bengaluru-based start-up recently rolled out the final Ather 450 e-scooter from its assembly line, as it makes way for more improved products like the 450X and the 450 Plus in its portfolio. Do note, the newer 450 series offerings share their origins with the 450 but boast of an improved battery pack with a better range, software upgrades and new colours as well. That being said, the Ather 450 held a competitive price tag for the longest time at ₹ 1.13 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru), which sadly has not been extended to the 450 Plus that retails at ₹ 1.40 lakh, while the 450X is priced at ₹ 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Ather does not share its sales numbers, so it's unclear as to how many 450s were sold in the past two years.

The Ather 450X and the 450 Plus are substantially more expensive over the 450's subsidised pricing Speaking on discontinuing the 450, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy said, “Our maiden model, Ather 450 was the outcome of 4 years of continuous work on R&D, design, prototype building & testing, and improving the product to make it production worthy. The learnings from Ather 450 in terms of design, specifications and production along with feedback from the owners has helped shape the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus. We are now looking forward to delivering our new product line across all cities. We would also like to express our gratitude to our valued owners, suppliers and partners for being a part of Ather Energy's journey.

The Ather 450 used a 5.4 kW BLDC e-motor with 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery and offered 20.5 Nm of peak torque with a range of 65-70 km on a single charge. In comparison, the Ather 450 Plus uses the same 5.4 kW motor with torque uprated to 22 Nm, while the 450X uses a more powerful 6 kW electric motor with 26 Nm of peak torque. The Ather 450 Plus offers a range of 70 km, which increases to 85 km on a single charge on the X. However, the Ather 450 Plus does not offer Bluetooth call alerts and music control, which is now specific to the 450X.

Nevertheless, the Ather 450 will continue to get factory support and the firm will continue to roll out OTA updates for the model, as it has in the past. The 450 has received seven OTA updates so far, and Ather Energy is now planning to release the next one soon that will carry Theft and Tow detection feature, that will also extends to the 450 Plus and X.

The Ather 450 will continue to get factory support and OTA updates from the company

The new Ather 450 series will also be more pan India products as they cater to a wider customer base with the company expanding its presence outside of Bengaluru and Chennai. Ather Energy has commenced new operations in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, and will also expand to Kozhikode, Coimbatore, Kolkata in the months to come. The start-up will also set-up 135 public fast-charging stations - Ather Grid Points - across 11 cities by the end of the year.

Furthermore, Ather has also stepped in the pre-owned vehicle space with Ather Certified. It is a new peer-to-peer service that connects current Ather 450 owners with those wanting to buy a pre-owned one. Every pre-owned 450 listed for resale will get an Ather Health Certificate issued based on the comprehensive data-based inspection, making the process transparent.

