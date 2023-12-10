Ather Energy Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung

In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung wreaking havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Ather Energy has announced new service initiatives for affected customers. The company is offering complimentary, comprehensive inspections and additional support measures to mitigate the impact on owners. Specifically addressing the flood-stricken areas in Chennai, the brand has extended its assistance to Ather scooters affected by the calamity.

These services are valid until December 31, 2023.

Ather Energy has implemented various measures; these include free roadside assistance to transport affected scooters to the nearest Ather Service Centre, cost-free comprehensive inspections, a 10 per cent discount on non-insurance part replacements for flood-induced damages, and priority claim approval and settlement for policies acquired through Ather Energy.

