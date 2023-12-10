Ather Energy Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 10, 2023
Highlights
- The company is offering complimentary, comprehensive inspections.
- 10 per cent discount on non-insurance part replacements.
- Also offers free roadside assistance.
In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung wreaking havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Ather Energy has announced new service initiatives for affected customers. The company is offering complimentary, comprehensive inspections and additional support measures to mitigate the impact on owners. Specifically addressing the flood-stricken areas in Chennai, the brand has extended its assistance to Ather scooters affected by the calamity.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp And Ather Energy Form Partnership For EV Fast-Charging Network
These services are valid until December 31, 2023.
Ather Energy has implemented various measures; these include free roadside assistance to transport affected scooters to the nearest Ather Service Centre, cost-free comprehensive inspections, a 10 per cent discount on non-insurance part replacements for flood-induced damages, and priority claim approval and settlement for policies acquired through Ather Energy.
Also Read: Ather 450 Apex Debut In December: Limited-Run Model To Be ‘Fastest’ Ather Yet
If an Ather electric scooter has been affected by the flood, owners can take advantage of the aforementioned services provided by the brand. These support initiatives are valid until December 31, 2023.
