Hero MotoCorp And Ather Energy Form Partnership For EV Fast-Charging Network

Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy come together to form a partnership for an inter-operable fast-charging network in India.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 6, 2023

Highlights

  • The new charging network can be used by both Vida and Ather owners
  • The charging network makes use of the LECCS technology
  • The network will span over 100 cities and have 1,900 fast-charging points

Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy have entered into a partnership for creating an inter-operable fast-charging EV network in India. The idea is to create a network that can be used by both Vida and Ather grids across the country. The combined network will cover 100 cities with over 1,900 fast-charging points. The companies say that this is the first of its kind inter-operable fast-charging electric two-wheelers anywhere in the world. Both companies hope to accelerate EV adoption by offering quick charging.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp and GIC To Invest Rs. 900 Crore In Ather Energy

 

Customers will be able to locate and navigate to the charging stations through the ‘My Vida’ and Ather App. The interoperability will enable them to discover only compatible locations, locate their nearest charging station, view its availability, and navigate to the station.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are happy to extend our association with Ather Energy through this interoperable fast-charging network. VIDA’s brand promise is building a “Worry-free EV ecosystem”, and this largest charging network in the country will go a long way in providing a seamless & convenient ownership experience to customers. This fastest-growing network utilises the government approved connector-standard, thus ensuring current and future customers will be able to use and charge their vehicles without any hassles in the future too. I congratulate the teams at Ather and VIDA for setting yet another global benchmark in the two-wheeler EV space.” 

 

The inter-operable network will have the Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS) which was recently approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and is India’s first-ever indigenously developed AC and DC combined charging connector for light electric vehicles. This combined network is said to be the largest EV charging ecosystem in the country.

# Hero MotoCorp# Ather Energy# Ather Energy Hero MotoCorp# EV Charging Infrastructure
