Ather Energy Delivers 250 Units Of The Ather 450X in Bangalore In One Day

Ather Energy has added another achievement under its belt, as it delivered 250 units of the Ather 450X electric scooter in one day in Bangalore. Ather completed the same on October 23, 2022, during the festival of Diwali.

“Congratulations to our partner BIA ventures, the entire Bangalore sales team and all our amazing customers for taking home 450X this Dhanteras”, CEO of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta said via a tweet.

