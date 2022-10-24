  • Home
  Ather Energy Delivers 250 Units Of The Ather 450X in Bangalore In One Day

Ather Energy Delivers 250 Units Of The Ather 450X in Bangalore In One Day

Ather Energy marked the milestone on October 23, 2022, in the festival of Diwali.
authorBy Mihir Barve
1 mins read
24-Oct-22 11:36 AM IST
Ather Energy has added another achievement under its belt, as it delivered 250 units of the Ather 450X electric scooter in one day in Bangalore. Ather completed the same on October 23, 2022, during the festival of Diwali.

“Congratulations to our partner BIA ventures, the entire Bangalore sales team and all our amazing customers for taking home 450X this Dhanteras”, CEO of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta said via a tweet. 

Also Read: 2022 TVS iQube vs Ather 450X: Comparison Review

Ather Energy launched the Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter earlier this year, and the version introduced some important updates. It now gets a 3.7 kWh battery which is good enough for a true range of 105 km per charge. It is powered by a 6.2 kW (8 bhp) motor, which can push the scooter from 0-40 kmph on 3.3 seconds, and it tops out at about 90 kmph. You can check out our full review to know more about the e-scooter here.

