Ather Energy Delivers 250 Units Of The Ather 450X in Bangalore In One Day
Ather Energy has added another achievement under its belt, as it delivered 250 units of the Ather 450X electric scooter in one day in Bangalore. Ather completed the same on October 23, 2022, during the festival of Diwali.
“Congratulations to our partner BIA ventures, the entire Bangalore sales team and all our amazing customers for taking home 450X this Dhanteras”, CEO of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta said via a tweet.
Ather Energy launched the Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter earlier this year, and the version introduced some important updates. It now gets a 3.7 kWh battery which is good enough for a true range of 105 km per charge. It is powered by a 6.2 kW (8 bhp) motor, which can push the scooter from 0-40 kmph on 3.3 seconds, and it tops out at about 90 kmph. You can check out our full review to know more about the e-scooter here.
