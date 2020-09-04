Ather Energy Targets 1 Million Sales In 5 Years

Ather Energy is looking to ramp up production and scale up operations across the country. Speaking to carandbike in 'Freewheeling with SVP' Ather Energy Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Mehta talked about expansion plans, product updates and new market details in a candid conversation with carandbike Editor-in-Chief Siddharth Vinayak Patankar. Mehta said that Ather's current focus will be on scaling up expansions to other cities outside of Bengaluru and Chennai, but also to ramp up pan-India operations. The immediate focus will be on expanding operations, as well as scaling up production, he said.

Also Read: Ather Electric Scooter Deliveries To Begin In Delhi-NCR From November 2020

Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy Co-Founder and CEO

To a question from a viewer where he sees Ather Energy in five years' time during 'Freewheeling with SVP', Co-Founder and CEO Taun Mehta said that he visualises "Ather Energy spread across about 100 cities in India, with a few electric scooters, and at least one or two electric motorcycles, presence in a few international markets, 2,000-3,000 charging points across the country."

Also Read: Ather Energy CEO Refutes Hero MotoCorp Takeover Reports

Ather Energy's new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, is expected to be operational by December 2020, with annual capacity of 1,00,000 units

To a question from carandbike about the possible volumes to go with that 5-year strategic vision for the company, Mehta said that he would foresee sales of around 1 million units to go with the pan-India presence of 100 cities. Mehta also replied in the affirmative to another question that an Initial Public Offering (IPO) may be something that he would be looking to in five years' time. Ather Energy's production from the new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu is expected to begin by the end of 2020, in all likelihood by December 2020. The new facility will have annual capacity of 1,00,000 units in the first phase of operations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.