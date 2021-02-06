Ather Energy's Hosur Plant Begins Production For Electric Scooters

The much talked about Ather Energy production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, is now operational. The new facility sees the electric two-wheeler start-up move its manufacturing from a small plant within Bengaluru, to a massive 400,000 sq.ft. unit. Ather signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu under the latter's EV policy, and the state government released the first images of the new plant. The manufacturing plant will be building the Ather 450 Plus and the 450X electric scooters as the brand expands its sales network pan India.

Also Read: Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review​

Many congratulations @atherenergy on commencing the electric scooter manufacturing in Hosur. This is an important milestone for Tamil Nadu in propelling the electric mobility goals.#InvestInTN #ThriveInTN #ElectricVehicles pic.twitter.com/rnCIJHcgfQ — Guidance Tamil Nadu (@Guidance_TN) February 2, 2021

Ather's new manufacturing plant is said to have an installed capacity of 500,000 units per annum. The plant will not only build the brand's electric scooters but also the lithium-ion batteries used in the offerings. At the time of signing the MoU, Ather had said that the new plant will create a number of job opportunities in the region, with over 4000 employees trained in requisite skills in the EV sector over the next 5 years.

Meanwhile, Ather Energy will continue to be headquartered in Bengaluru and the new facility will closely work with the company's R&D centres in the city. Ather's current production capacity stands at 35,000-40,000 units annually and the new manufacturing plant sees a massive hike in the company's annual production volumes.

Ather's new manufacturing plant is said to have an installed capacity of 500,000 units per annum.

Also Read: Ather Energy Announces Launch Of The 450X Electric Scooter In 16 Cities​

At present, Ather has a presence in a handful of cities across India including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. Cities like Delhi, Kozhikode, Kochi, among others are next on the company's plans to expand its sales network. Apart from Ather, Ola Electric is also planning to set-up shop in Tamil Nadu for its electric scooters and also tied up with the Tamil Nadu state government under the EV policy.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.