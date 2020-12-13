Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany

The Neckarsulm site will be responsible to produce the first fully electric Audi to be built in Germany.

Series production of the fully electric-powered Audi e-tron GT is underway at the company's production facility at Bollinger Hofe, Germany. The Neckarsulm site will be responsible to produce the first fully electric Audi to be built in Germany. With 100 percent eco-electricity and heat from regenerative sources, production is net carbon-neutral. The resource-conserving vehicle production process also avoids paper and packaging, uses aluminum and polymer closed loops, and in a first for a new Audi model was planned without any physical prototypes at all.

The entire production process at the Bollinger Hofe is net carbon-neutral.

The Audi e-tron GT, the brand's most powerful electric vehicle will be open for bookings in the second quarter of 2021. That series production could be started on time despite the corona pandemic is the result of pooled competences.

The Neckarsulm site had already been a focus site for plug-in hybrids, boasting the highest density of electrified models at Audi with the plug-in and mild hybrid versions of the A6, A7 and A8.

The entire production process at the Bollinger Hofe is net carbon-neutral. In early 2020, the entire Neckarsulm site began using exclusively eco-electricity. Audi uses carbon credits from certified climate protection projects to offset emissions that currently cannot be avoided using renewable sources of energy.

Peter Kossler, Audi Board of Management Member for Production and Logistics said, "Following in the footsteps of the Brussels and Gyor sites, the Bollinger Hofe is now the first Audi production facility in Germany where production operations are net carbon-neutral. This is an important milestone for the Neckarsulm site and another step along our path to carbon-neutral production sites worldwide by 2025."

The Audi e-Tron GT gets a 434 kilowatts (590 horsepower) system power - that is an impressive figure for the potential of the all-electric drive. Separate electric motors are fitted to the front and rear axles. In both cases these are permanently excited synchronous motors. They put down the torque onto the road via all four driven wheels - naturally the new Audi e-tron GT concept is also a genuine quattro. An electric quattro to be precise, since there is no mechanical link between the front and rear axle. The electronic control system coordinates the drive between the axles as well as between left and right wheels. That means optimum traction and just the desired amount of slip.

