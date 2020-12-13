New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany

The Neckarsulm site had already been a focus site for plug-in hybrids, boasting the highest density of electrified models at Audi with the plug-in and mild hybrid versions of the A6, A7 and A8.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Neckarsulm site will be responsible to produce the first fully electric Audi to be built in Germany. expand View Photos
The Neckarsulm site will be responsible to produce the first fully electric Audi to be built in Germany.

Series production of the fully electric-powered Audi e-tron GT is underway at the company's production facility at Bollinger Hofe, Germany. The Neckarsulm site will be responsible to produce the first fully electric Audi to be built in Germany. With 100 percent eco-electricity and heat from regenerative sources, production is net carbon-neutral. The resource-conserving vehicle production process also avoids paper and packaging, uses aluminum and polymer closed loops, and in a first for a new Audi model was planned without any physical prototypes at all.

Also Read: 2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger​

9ohv5jf8

The entire production process at the Bollinger Hofe is net carbon-neutral.

The Audi e-tron GT, the brand's most powerful electric vehicle will be open for bookings in the second quarter of 2021. That series production could be started on time despite the corona pandemic is the result of pooled competences.

The Neckarsulm site had already been a focus site for plug-in hybrids, boasting the highest density of electrified models at Audi with the plug-in and mild hybrid versions of the A6, A7 and A8.

Newsbeep

The entire production process at the Bollinger Hofe is net carbon-neutral. In early 2020, the entire Neckarsulm site began using exclusively eco-electricity. Audi uses carbon credits from certified climate protection projects to offset emissions that currently cannot be avoided using renewable sources of energy.

Peter Kossler, Audi Board of Management Member for Production and Logistics said, "Following in the footsteps of the Brussels and Gyor sites, the Bollinger Hofe is now the first Audi production facility in Germany where production operations are net carbon-neutral. This is an important milestone for the Neckarsulm site and another step along our path to carbon-neutral production sites worldwide by 2025."

mvgunuko

The Audi e-tron GT will be open for bookings in the second quarter of 2021.

Also Read: 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US​

0 Comments

The Audi e-Tron GT gets a 434 kilowatts (590 horsepower) system power - that is an impressive figure for the potential of the all-electric drive. Separate electric motors are fitted to the front and rear axles. In both cases these are permanently excited synchronous motors. They put down the torque onto the road via all four driven wheels - naturally the new Audi e-tron GT concept is also a genuine quattro. An electric quattro to be precise, since there is no mechanical link between the front and rear axle. The electronic control system coordinates the drive between the axles as well as between left and right wheels. That means optimum traction and just the desired amount of slip.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone
Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone
Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany
Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
Renault Sells Over 95,000 EVs In Europe From January To November 2020
Renault Sells Over 95,000 EVs In Europe From January To November 2020
Daimler Truck AG And Linde To Collaborate On Liquid-Hydrogen Refueling Technology For Trucks
Daimler Truck AG And Linde To Collaborate On Liquid-Hydrogen Refueling Technology For Trucks
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone
Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone
F1: Verstappen Beats Bottas To Take Pole In Last Race Of 2020
F1: Verstappen Beats Bottas To Take Pole In Last Race Of 2020
JKNRC: Double Win For Ashwin Datta In FLGB4 Class, Amir Sayed Takes Novice Cup
JKNRC: Double Win For Ashwin Datta In FLGB4 Class, Amir Sayed Takes Novice Cup
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Volkswagen Inaugurates R&D Centre For E-Mobility In China
Volkswagen Inaugurates R&D Centre For E-Mobility In China
Tesla Teams To Visit Indonesia To Check On Investment In EV Components - Government
Tesla Teams To Visit Indonesia To Check On Investment In EV Components - Government
Special Service Camps Announced By Mahindra And Hyundai For Its Customers In December
Special Service Camps Announced By Mahindra And Hyundai For Its Customers In December
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Audi E-Tron

Audi E-Tron

Expected Price
₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore
Expected Launch
Jun 2021
SUV
Electric
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
First Look - Audi E-Tron
05:18
First Look - Audi E-Tron
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Oct-18 08:00 AM IST
Renault Duster Facelift, Audi e-tron, Mahindra Super XUV300
04:04
Renault Duster Facelift, Audi e-tron, Mahindra Super XUV300
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Jul-19 09:40 PM IST
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi India e-tron
22:51
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi India e-tron
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 29-Jun-19 05:07 PM IST
Kia Seltos Bookings, MG Hector Launch, Audi e-Tron India
03:01
Kia Seltos Bookings, MG Hector Launch, Audi e-Tron India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Jun-19 09:39 PM IST
Audi E-Tron GT, Porsche 911, Jeep Gladiator
03:38
Audi E-Tron GT, Porsche 911, Jeep Gladiator
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Nov-18 09:21 PM IST
Tata Tiago JTP, Hero Xtreme 200R, Audi e-Tron
19:29
Tata Tiago JTP, Hero Xtreme 200R, Audi e-Tron
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Nov-18 08:30 PM IST
Audi e-Tron, Vespa & Aprillia Scooter, Mercedes-AMG G63, Porsche Cayenne
05:38
Audi e-Tron, Vespa & Aprillia Scooter, Mercedes-AMG G63, Porsche Cayenne
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Sep-18 08:25 PM IST
Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Audi e-Tron Vision Gran Turismo, Honda CBR1000RR Prices
03:09
Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Audi e-Tron Vision Gran Turismo, Honda CBR1000RR Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Apr-18 07:28 PM IST
Audi E Tron
Audi E Tron
Audi E Tron Charging Place
Audi E Tron Charging Place
Audi E Tron Sidemirror
Audi E Tron Sidemirror
Audi E Tron Sideview
Audi E Tron Sideview
Audi Etron Dashboard
Audi Etron Dashboard
Audi E Tron Bootspace
Audi E Tron Bootspace
Audi E Trondashboard
Audi E Trondashboard
Gib Motor 300x600
x
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities