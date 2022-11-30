Auto i Care To Enter e-Scooter Market With New Kick EV Brand

Roadside Assistance company Auto I Care has announced plans to enter the two-wheeler EV market with the debut of a new subsidiary – Kick EV. The company also teased the first model from the new brand along with confirming it would be launching a range of models under the ‘E Class’ name in the coming months

Sagar Joshi Founder KICK EV and AUTO i CARE shared, “2 Wheeler Bike segment is very big in India, and introducing a new E-Bike brand will definitely help to reduce the carbon footprint of the country. With this teaser, we are hoping to create a buzz in the auto industry as a new player in E-Bike segment. KICK will cater to all segments of consumers as we will be rolling out more models in the coming months.”

The teaser provided a look at the silhouette of the scooter with certain segments such as parts of the front apron, side skirt, side panel and motor hub highlighted. The overall design doesn’t look too different from the conventional scooter design with the headlamp likely being positioned on the front apron rather than on the handle-bar cowl.

The company says that the E Class range will cater to the daily use market with the models being assembled at a dedicated plant in Thane, Maharashtra. The company also confirmed that it will be looking into development of further model ranges including high-end scooters and also sports bikes.

Auto I Care currently operates in the aftersales market connecting vehicle owners with a range of service centres and garages across the country. The company says that it provides road side assistance and vehicle service facilities by connecting owners to nearby affiliated garages or authorised service centres vis a dedicated app.