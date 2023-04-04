Auto Sales March 2023: Mahindra Records Highest Sales Across All Segments

Mahindra has announced its auto sales for March 2023. The sales stood at 35,976 vehicles, its highest ever, with a growth of 31%. The company also clocked the highest-ever annual sales of its SUVs at 356,961 units, which translates to a growth of 60%. In the Passenger Vehicle segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), the company sold 35,997 units which translate to a growth of 30% in March 2023. The recorded annual sale is then of 359,253 vehicles which is a growth of 59%.

The Commercial Vehicle segment recorded a sale of 22,282 vehicles in March 2023 which translates to a growth of 12%. The annual sale of the Commercial Vehicle segment recorded 248,576 vehicles which translates to a growth of 40%. The Light Commercial Vehicle ranging from 2 - 3.5Tonnes segment that is, recorded its highest-ever annual sales of 198,121 units in FY23.

Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (Light Commercial Vehicle greater than 3.5T + MHCV), also registered decent numbers with 1,469 units in March 2023 translates to a growth of 77% and an annual sale of 10,036 units that translates to a growth of 56%.

Exports for the month of March 2023 were at 2,115 vehicles, and the company sold 5,697 units of 3-wheelers in March 2023.

Mahindra was delighted to close the year with a growth of 50% for the Auto Sector on annual basis and the highest-ever numbers, in almost all segments of the business. The Mahindra SUV business recorded all-time high numbers. The Pik-up (LCV 2-3.5T) segment recorded the highest-ever annual volume while consolidating its leadership position. Mahindra said they thank their associates, dealers, partners, suppliers, and customers, who have made this a remarkable year.