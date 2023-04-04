  • Home
Auto Sales March 2023: Mahindra Records Highest Sales Across All Segments

Mahindra records its best numbers of all time thanks sales coming in from all divisions. The brand is ready for plans in the PV space with one major and one minor launch every year.
Highlights
  • The PV and CV Vehicles have sold record numbers compared to the last decade
  • SUVs helped Mahindra gain significant market share
  • Mahindra has many products planned till 2028 in the PV space

Mahindra has announced its auto sales for March 2023. The sales stood at 35,976 vehicles, its highest ever, with a growth of 31%. The company also clocked the highest-ever annual sales of its SUVs at 356,961 units, which translates to a growth of 60%. In the Passenger Vehicle segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), the company sold 35,997 units which translate to a growth of 30% in March 2023. The recorded annual sale is then of 359,253 vehicles which is a growth of 59%.

The Commercial Vehicle segment recorded a sale of 22,282 vehicles in March 2023  which translates to a growth of 12%. The annual sale of the Commercial Vehicle segment recorded 248,576 vehicles which translates to a growth of 40%. The Light Commercial Vehicle ranging from 2 - 3.5Tonnes segment that is, recorded its highest-ever annual sales of 198,121 units in FY23. 

 

Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (Light Commercial Vehicle greater than 3.5T + MHCV), also registered decent numbers with 1,469 units in March 2023 translates to a growth of 77% and an annual sale of 10,036 units that translates to a growth of 56%.

 

Exports for the month of March 2023 were at 2,115 vehicles, and the company sold 5,697 units of 3-wheelers in March 2023.

 

Mahindra was delighted to close the year with a growth of 50% for the Auto Sector on annual basis and the highest-ever numbers, in almost all segments of the business. The Mahindra SUV business recorded all-time high numbers. The Pik-up (LCV 2-3.5T) segment recorded the highest-ever annual volume while consolidating its leadership position. Mahindra said they thank their associates, dealers, partners, suppliers, and customers, who have made this a remarkable year.

