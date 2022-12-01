Auto Sales November 2022: Maruti Suzuki Grows 14.26 Per Cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 159,044 units in November 2022, which is a growth of 14.26 per cent over 139,184 units in November 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 135,055 units over 113,017 units sold in November last year. Sales to other OEMs last month was 4,251 units, which is a de-growth of 10.95 per cent, with 4,771 units sold to other OEMs in November 2021.

Here is a segment-wise breakdown of Maruti’s sales figures for November 2022. Maruti’s mid-size segment and the Utility vehicles segment saw maximum growth of 42.70 per cent and 32.51 per cent respectively. The compact segment too saw growth of almost 28 per cent. Other segments like Vans and LCVs saw de-growth.

Sub-Segment Models November 2022 Sales November 2021 Sales % Change Mini Alto, S-Presso 18,251 17,473 4.45% Compact Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR 72,844 57,019 27.75% Mid-Size Ciaz 1,554 1,089 42.70% Utility Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Grand Vitara 32,563 24,574 32.51% Vans Eeco 7,183 9,571 -24.95% LCV Super Carry 2,660 3,291 -19.17% Total Domestic Sales 1,35,055 1,13,017 19.49% Sales To Other OEMs 4,251 4,774 -10.95% Exports 19,738 21,393 -7.73% TOTAL CUMULATIVE SALES 1,59,044 1,39,184 14.26%

Maruti Suzuki exported 19,378 units in November 2022, which is a decrease of 7.73 per cent over exports of 21,393 units in November last month. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. Maruti said it took all possible measures to minimise the impact.