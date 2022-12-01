  • Home
Auto Sales November 2022: Maruti Suzuki Grows 14.26 Per Cent

Maruti Suzuki India saw a growth of 14.26 per cent in its cumulative sales for November 2022.
01-Dec-22 03:21 PM IST
Auto Sales November 2022: Maruti Suzuki Grows 14.26 Per Cent banner
Highlights
  • Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales stood at 135,055 units
  • Exports stood at 19,738 units
  • Cumulative sales registered in November 2022 - 159,044 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 159,044 units in November 2022, which is a growth of 14.26 per cent over 139,184 units in November 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 135,055 units over 113,017 units sold in November last year. Sales to other OEMs last month was 4,251 units, which is a de-growth of 10.95 per cent, with 4,771 units sold to other OEMs in November 2021.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki’s Cumulative Production Crosses 2.5 Crore Mark

Here is a segment-wise breakdown of Maruti’s sales figures for November 2022. Maruti’s mid-size segment and the Utility vehicles segment saw maximum growth of 42.70 per cent and 32.51 per cent respectively. The compact segment too saw growth of almost 28 per cent. Other segments like Vans and LCVs saw de-growth.  

Sub-SegmentModelsNovember 2022 SalesNovember 2021 Sales% Change
MiniAlto, S-Presso

18,251

17,473

4.45%

CompactBaleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR

72,844

57,019

27.75%

Mid-SizeCiaz

1,554

1,089

42.70%

UtilityBrezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Grand Vitara

32,563

24,574

32.51%

VansEeco

7,183

9,571

-24.95%

LCVSuper Carry

2,660

3,291

-19.17%

Total Domestic Sales

1,35,055

1,13,017

19.49%

Sales To Other OEMs

4,251

4,774

-10.95%

Exports

19,738

21,393

-7.73%

TOTAL CUMULATIVE SALES

1,59,044

1,39,184

14.26%

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki exported 19,378 units in November 2022, which is a decrease of 7.73 per cent over exports of 21,393 units in November last month. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. Maruti said it took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

