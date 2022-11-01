Auto Sales October 2022: Ather Energy Registers Best Ever Monthly Sales With 8,213 Units Sold

Ather Energy sold a total of 8,213 units in October 2022, which is its highest ever monthly sales, for the third month on the trot. The company reported highest monthly sales in August, then in September and now in October as well. October 2022 sales saw a massive growth of 122 per cent over the same month last year. The company reported cumulative sales of 7,435 units in September 2022 and 6,410 units were retailed in August 2022. Ather reported strong demand from states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka this month. The company also delivered 250 units of the Ather 450X in a single day in Bengaluru on occasion of Diwali.

Ather Energy also delivered 250 units of the Ather 450X electric scooter in a single day in Bengaluru on October 23, 2022, during the festival of Diwali. Currently, Ather has over 500 Ather Grid points across 56 cities in India and the company aims to increase the number of charging points to 1,400 by the end of FY2023. Ather Grids have been strategically installed across markets, with 60 per cent of current installations in tier-II and tier-III cities.

The company also expanded retail presence with the inauguration of eight new experience centres in Pondicherry, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Vellore, Ludhiana and Madurai in the month of October 2022.