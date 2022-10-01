Auto Sales September 2022: Hyundai India Domestic Sales Grow 50 Per Cent

Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported cumulative sales of 63,201 units for the month of September 2022, posting an overall growth of 38 per cent. Sales in the domestic market amounted to 49,700 units in the month, up 50.2 per cent year-on-year. Month-on-month domestic sales however remained almost flat with the company having sold 49,510 units in the country last month.

Commenting on the September 2022 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With the excellent resilience shown by the Indian economy over the last few quarters, the festive season has further fueled the demand momentum. All three of our new launches Hyundai VENUE, VENUE N Line and TUCSON in the SUV space have received unprecedented customer response. Moreover, India’s most loved SUV – Creta continues to reign supreme in the mid SUV space with an increase of 36% in bookings for the month of September over last year.”

Exports meanwhile grew 6.3 per cent year on year from 12,704 units in September 2021 to 13,501 units. Compared to August, exports were also up by about 6 per cent.

The carmaker recently added to its SUV portfolio with the launch of the new Venue N Line SUV – the firm’s second N Line model for India. The company is currently facing a large backlog of orders brought on by the pandemic and ensuing semiconductor shortage.

The company, early last month, had revealed it had about 1.3 lakh pending orders with the average waiting period for its cars between 3-4 months. The company had however said that it was prioritising reducing the waiting period for its cars. The company is also readying to launch its second all-electric car in India, the IONIQ 5.