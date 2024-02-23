Bajaj Allianz Will Be The Title Sponsor For The Prestigious car&bike Awards 2024

India’s most credible automotive awards are back with a bang, and it will be held on February 27, 2024. To make this prestigious auto awards bigger than ever, car&bike has joined hands with India’s foremost general insurance company, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, who has come in as the title sponsor of the car&bike Awards 2024.



The car&bike Awards is an event that celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry. The key agenda has always been about recognising OEMs for their hard work, dedication, exemplary engineering, distinctive design and most of all, accuracy, and transparency.

Of course, the most coveted awards will be the prestigious CNB Car of the Year and CNB Bike of the Year. But in addition to those and many other categories, we’ll also have the Viewers' Choice Category of awards.



This is where you, our dear viewers will get to pick a winner by voting online and stand a chance to win an Apple iPad. There are four different awards categories under the Bajaj Allianz Viewers’ Choice segment - Car of the Year, Bike of the Year, Electric Car of the Year, and Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year.



So, if you desire to participate, all you need to do is log in to the car&bike website and vote for your favourite contender across the four categories. Your vote will decide which model will take home the prestigious Bajaj Allianz Viewers' Choice award. One lucky viewer will be selected from all the people who have voted for the winning models and that person will win a brand-new Apple iPad.



The winners will be announced on February 27, 2024. So keep following car&bike for all details.