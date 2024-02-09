2024 car&bike Awards: India’s Most Credible Auto Awards To Be Held On February 27

India’s most credible automotive awards are back, and this year it’s bigger than ever. The 2024 car&bike Awards are to be held on February 27. It’s an event that celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry, recognizing OEMs for their hard work, dedication, exemplary engineering, distinctive design and most of all, accuracy, and transparency. This year, the 2024 car&bike Awards will be presented to you by Bajaj Allianz, and for the first time, the ceremony will be held in the ever-bustling city of Mumbai.

Performance, safety, style, or all three. Great innovation doesn’t pick a lane, but if it did, it’d be Life In The Fast Lane. Save the date for an evening of celebrating automotive excellence at the car&bike Awards 2024 presented by Bajaj Allianz!



As always, all four-wheelers and two-wheelers launched in the 2023 calendar year were eligible for the awards across different categories. The criteria are that they should be an all-new/new-gen model, launched between January 1 and December 31, 2024. Having said that, 2023 also saw the introduction of a few facelifted cars which stood out from others. These were cars that received enough upgrades to classify them as almost new-gen models, and that is why this year we also have an Upgrade of the Year for the first time.

Of course, the most coveted awards will be the prestigious Car of the Year and Bike of the Year. However, there is also the Bajaj Allianz Viewers' Choice Category, where you, our dear viewers select your favourite Car of the Year, Bike of the Year, Electric Car of the Year and Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year. This is where the viewers get to pick the winner by voting for their favourite vehicle on the car&bike website.

Below are the remaining different four-wheeler and two-wheeler categories for this year at the 2024 car&bike Awards, presented to you by Bajaj Allianz: