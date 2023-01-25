  • Home
  • News
  • Bajaj Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs 1,472.7 Crore In Q3 FY2023

Bajaj Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs 1,472.7 Crore In Q3 FY2023

Company posted a growth of about 3 per cent in consolidated net profit over the same period in FY2022.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Jan-23 05:43 PM IST
Bajaj Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs 1,472.7 Crore In Q3 FY2023 banner
Highlights
  • Consolidated net profit up 3 per cent in Q3
  • Cumulative consolidated net profits in FY2023 decline
  • Bajaj reports standalone net profit of Rs 1,491.42 crore in Q3

Bajaj Auto has shared its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of FY 2023 reporting a net profit after tax of Rs 1,472.70 crore during the October to December 2022 period. This marked a 3 per cent growth over Q3 FY 2022 where the manufacturer had reported profits of 1,429.68 crore.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at 9,318.54 crore, up from Rs 9,021.65 crore while total expenses declined. Total expenses for quarter stood at Rs 7,644.55 crore, down from Rs 7,722.21 crore.

Cumulative figures for the nine-month period from April to December 2022 were more subdued with net profits declining about 6 per cent. Cumulative net profits for three quarters of FY2023 stood at Rs 4,355.47 crore as against Rs 4,639.71 crore in FY2022. Cumulative revenue from operations from the three quarters stood at Rs 27,526.15 crore – up year-on-year – though the company reported higher total expenses as compared to FY2022.

Moving to standalone figures, Bajaj reported a net profit of Rs 1,491.42 crore in Q3 FY2022 as compared to Rs 1,214.19 crore in the same period in the previous year. Standalone profits in the nine-month period ending December 2022 too were up 18 per cent year on year. The company ended the third quarter of the financial year with a cumulative net profit of Rs 4,194.72 crore as against Rs 3,549.92 crore in the previous financial year.

Related Articles
2023 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,224
2023 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,224
22 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Bajaj Auto Sales Decline 19 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Bajaj Auto Sales Decline 19 Per Cent
2 months ago
New Bajaj Pulsar P150 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.17 Lakh
New Bajaj Pulsar P150 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.17 Lakh
2 months ago
Bajaj Auto Tops Q2 Profit Estimates On Higher Prices, Domestic Demand
Bajaj Auto Tops Q2 Profit Estimates On Higher Prices, Domestic Demand
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV
Great Deal
2021 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV
12,845 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2021 Tata Harrier XMA
Great Deal
2021 Tata
Harrier XMA
9,000 km | Diesel | Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
19.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2013 Honda City 1.5 S MT
2013 Honda
City 1.5 S MT
60,000 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line