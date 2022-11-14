Bengaluru-Based Yulu Secures Rs. 73 Crore Financing From U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

Yulu, a Bengaluru-based shared electric Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) player, received a loan confirmation of Rs. 73 crore from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the United States government’s Development Financial Institution (DFI), focused on advancing economic growth in emerging markets across the world. The IDFC proposed the investment in Yulu through its new e-mobility financing team, as a part of the institution's focus on financing clean and zero-emissions transportation solutions in India. The funds will bolster Yulu’s momentum towards its vision of enabling green last-mile connectivity.

Anuj Tewari, CFO, Yulu said, “This financing from a forward-looking institution as the DFC speaks about their belief in Yulu’s vision and the ability to execute at scale, to not just create a green mobility alternative but also to create livelihoods through direct and indirect employment opportunities. We are quite thrilled.”

(From L-R): Anuj Tewari-CFO, Naveen Dachuri-Cofounder & CTO, Amit Gupta-Co-Founder & CEO, and R K Misra- Co-Founder & President.

