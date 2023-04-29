Yulu Wynn Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 55,555

Yulu has launched its first e-scooter targeted at the personal mobility space, the Wynn. The company previously only targeted the last-mile delivery segment with its range of models. Priced at Rs 55,555 (introductory), the Wynn is currently available for booking online on the company website. The booking amount is set at Rs 999 with deliveries starting in mid-May 2023.

The company says that post the introductory period, prices will be hiked to Rs 59,999.

The low price is a result of the battery pack not being part of the package. The Wynn comes equipped with swappable batteries which are available through a subscription model with buyers also gaining access to the Yuma Energy battery swapping network – a joint venture between Yulu and Magna.

Yuma currently operates 100 swapping stations which will reach 500 by December 2023 claims Yulu. Customers can however buy a home charger as an accessory.

The Wynn shares much of its design with other models from Yulu’s range and is available in two colours - Scarlet Red and Moonlight White. The scooter also offers features such as an app-based key and over-the-air connectivity. Furthermore, the Wynn falls in the category of low-speed electric scooters with a top speed of just under 25 kmph. This also means that the scooter does not require to be registered. The scooter is powered by a 250W electric motor which works in conjunction with 19.3 Ah swappable batteries to give it a range of up to 68 km.

The Wynn initially will only be available in Bengaluru though Yulu says it will expand the model’s reach to other cities in the future.