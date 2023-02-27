  • Home
  • News
  • Bajaj Auto And Yulu Launch New Electric Two-Wheeler Platforms For Urban Mobility

Bajaj Auto And Yulu Launch New Electric Two-Wheeler Platforms For Urban Mobility

The new electric two-wheeler platforms are purpose-built to fulfill urban mobility needs
authorBy carandbike Team
27-Feb-23 05:41 PM IST
Bajaj Yulu.JPG
Highlights
  • Bajaj & Yulu launched two electric two-wheeler platforms - Miracle GR & DeX GR
  • These platforms are built for fulfilling urban mobility needs
  • Yulu plans to have over 100,000 EVs on the road by end of 2023

Bajaj Auto and Yulu have come together and launched two new EV platform to meet urban mobility requirements. The two platforms, Miracle GR and DeX GR are engineered to tackle the Indian climate, road conditions and customer needs. The two platforms are powered by Yulu’s revolutionary AI-led technology stack and are being manufactured by Bajaj Auto and being rolled out by Chetak Technology Pvt. Ltd., which is a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto. 

 

S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Limited said, “Going electric is a key strategic priority at Bajaj, and Yulu is an integral part of this strategy. Yulu’s deep expertise in EV technology and market knowledge coupled with Bajaj Auto’s strong, world-class R&D & manufacturing capabilities, is a powerful force that is shaping India’s future of mobility. These next-generation made-for-India vehicles with their intelligence, strong engineering underpinnings and sophisticated design aesthetics are a milestone not just for us, but for the entire electric mobility category.”

 

The Miracle GR and DeX GR offer higher operational efficiency, unique form-factor and an ergonomic design along with having tech-powered utility. Having doubled its fleet in the last 3 months, Yulu is poised to put 100,000 EVs on the road, across major cities in India and is targeting more than 10x growth in revenues by the end of 2023.

 

Related Articles
Bajaj Pulsar 220F To Be Relaunched; Starts Reaching Dealerships
Bajaj Pulsar 220F To Be Relaunched; Starts Reaching Dealerships
9 days ago
India's Bajaj Auto Beats Q3 Profit Estimates On Higher Prices, Domestic Demand
India's Bajaj Auto Beats Q3 Profit Estimates On Higher Prices, Domestic Demand
27 days ago
Bajaj Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs 1,472.7 Crore In Q3 FY2023
Bajaj Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs 1,472.7 Crore In Q3 FY2023
1 month ago
Bengaluru-Based Yulu Secures Rs. 73 Crore Financing From U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
Bengaluru-Based Yulu Secures Rs. 73 Crore Financing From U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
4 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift VXI BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2019 Maruti Suzuki
Swift VXI BS IV
  • 40,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
5.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹11,982
Mahindra First Choice, Mandawali Fazalpur, New Delhi
2012 Honda City 1.5 V AT
2012 Honda
City 1.5 V AT
  • 54,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
4.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line