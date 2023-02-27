Bajaj Auto And Yulu Launch New Electric Two-Wheeler Platforms For Urban Mobility

Bajaj Auto and Yulu have come together and launched two new EV platform to meet urban mobility requirements. The two platforms, Miracle GR and DeX GR are engineered to tackle the Indian climate, road conditions and customer needs. The two platforms are powered by Yulu’s revolutionary AI-led technology stack and are being manufactured by Bajaj Auto and being rolled out by Chetak Technology Pvt. Ltd., which is a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto.

S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Limited said, “Going electric is a key strategic priority at Bajaj, and Yulu is an integral part of this strategy. Yulu’s deep expertise in EV technology and market knowledge coupled with Bajaj Auto’s strong, world-class R&D & manufacturing capabilities, is a powerful force that is shaping India’s future of mobility. These next-generation made-for-India vehicles with their intelligence, strong engineering underpinnings and sophisticated design aesthetics are a milestone not just for us, but for the entire electric mobility category.”

The Miracle GR and DeX GR offer higher operational efficiency, unique form-factor and an ergonomic design along with having tech-powered utility. Having doubled its fleet in the last 3 months, Yulu is poised to put 100,000 EVs on the road, across major cities in India and is targeting more than 10x growth in revenues by the end of 2023.