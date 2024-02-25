Login

Yulu Raises Additional Rs 160 Crore From Investors Bajaj Auto And Magna Inc

The investors have made a fresh investment of $19.25 million (around Rs 160 crore) into the start-up through the sale of shares
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 25, 2024

Highlights

  • Yulu will utilise the fresh funding for product innovation, and network expansion.
  • Yulu aims to sell 3 million EVs in the next three years.
  • Bajaj builds the Yulu e-bikes at its plant in Chakan, Maharashtra.

Shared electric mobility start-up brand Yulu has raised fresh investments from existing investors Bajaj Auto and Magna International Inc., the company announced. The investors have made a fresh investment of $19.25 million (around Rs 160 crore) into the start-up through the sale of shares. Yulu said that the fresh funding comes as the company witnessed a five-fold rise in revenue over the last year.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled; Gets New LED Lights And Digital Instrument Cluster

 

According to the report, the company will use the funding to bring three million electric bikes on the road. The start-up presently has 30,000 EVs across major metros, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. The company says it has a user base of over four million, which led to savings of over 20 million kg in CO2 emissions. 

Speaking on the announcement, Amit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO - Yulu, said, “Yulu has seen demand speeding up in the last couple of quarters. In particular, our shared EV services have transformed the urban delivery landscape by increasing the share of green deliveries while enabling livelihoods through disruptive product features, technology-powered operations, and a superior customer experience. We are delighted that our existing investors Bajaj and Magna, among others, share our excitement and optimism and have stepped up their investments to power this growth spurt.”

 

Also Read: Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?

 

The fresh investment will help Yulu strengthen its market leadership as well as expand operations to more cities going forward. The company will also use the funding to innovate new products and technologies, it said in a statement.

 

Having a strong presence in the shared EV ecosystem, Yulu is working to raise a Series C round of funding that will further strengthen its position in the Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) business. The Yulu e-bikes share their underpinnings with Yuma Energy, which is a provider of swappable batteries and operates in the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) business. Bajaj Auto builds the Yulu e-bikes at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 Get New LCD Display; N150 Gets Rear Disc Brake

 

The Yulu e-bikes are designed for small commutes but are largely utilised by last-mile delivery operators. Keeping the latter in check, the company also has partnered with players like Zomato and Zepto for the same. The e-bikes are also popular in business and tourist districts for folks looking for a low-cost last-mile travelling option for short distances. 

 

  Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hydrogen-Powered Honda CR-V e:FCEV Unveiled; Has A Range Of Up To 434 KM
Hydrogen-Powered Honda CR-V e:FCEV Unveiled; Has A Range Of Up To 434 KM
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 minutes ago

The CR-V e:FCEV has a pair of hydrogen tanks situated under the backseat; also present is a 17.7 kWh battery in the floor.

First Two-Tone Bentley Bentayga EWB By Mulliner Revealed
First Two-Tone Bentley Bentayga EWB By Mulliner Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The unique Bentley Bentayga EWB is the brand’s first dual tone Bentayga and pushed the marquee to bring forward its launch of dual-tone colours for the SUV.

Royal Enfield 450 Roadster Spied On Test
Royal Enfield 450 Roadster Spied On Test
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Powered by the Himalayan’s Sherpa 450cc mill, the new Roadster 450 will take on the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440 and KTM 390 Duke

Maserati Fuoriserie Unveils One-Off MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte”
Maserati Fuoriserie Unveils One-Off MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte”
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte” turns the mid-engine sportscar into a work of art featuring a unique geometric pattern livery.

BMW, Rolls Royce Recall Over 79,000 Cars In The USA Due To Brake System Malfunction
BMW, Rolls Royce Recall Over 79,000 Cars In The USA Due To Brake System Malfunction
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Models affected include the BMW 5 Series, 7 Series, i5, i7, X1, X5, X6, X7, XM and the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Qualifies For PLI Scheme For Automotive Tech
Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Qualifies For PLI Scheme For Automotive Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Toyota has received certification for its e-Drive EV transaxle that forms a part of the drive system of hybrid, all-electric and fuel-cell electirc vehicles.

Hyundai Creta N Line Previewed In Official Images Ahead Of March 11 Launch; Bookings Open
Hyundai Creta N Line Previewed In Official Images Ahead Of March 11 Launch; Bookings Open
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The Creta N Line has a revised face and cosmetic add-ons for a sportier look and may also get some mechanical upgrades

Jeep Avenger To Get New 4xe Variant In Europe
Jeep Avenger To Get New 4xe Variant In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Unlike its larger siblings, the Avenger 4xe features a mild hybrid system in place of a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More
Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Carmakers will be doubling down on SUV launches to cater to the rising demand

Apple Bins Driverless Car Project: Report
Apple Bins Driverless Car Project: Report
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

As per reports, the company has decided to pull the plug on the project and focus on developing generative artificial intelligence.

Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 days ago

The new digital console akin to the Pulsar N150 and N160, along with the revamped switchgear, is likely to be one of the primary changes in the updated NS200.

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

28 days ago

Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.

Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.

Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X
Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Triumph-Bajaj will ramp up the manufacturing of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X from current 5,000 units per month to 10,000 units per month by March 2024.

RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.

