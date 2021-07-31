Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition Unveiled

Bentley has introduced a limited-edition model of the Flying Spur Hybrid and it is called the Odyssean Edition. The Bentley Flying Spur Odyssean Edition takes inspiration from the EXP 100 GT concept and the company says that the material choices show that 'luxury can still be sustainable'. The limited edition model builds up on the opulence of an already sumptuous car. The focus on sustainability includes tweed upholstery that comes from British-sourced wool. As an option, there are lambswool rugs for the floor as well.

The 0.1-millimeter thick open pore Koa wood veneers in the cabin use 90 per cent less lacquer than high-gloss veneers in a bid to provide a more natural look. Bentley has still used leather in the cabin but says that it is sustainably sourced. Customers can choose from the colours Autumn, Beluga, Porpoise, Cricketball, Brunel, Burnt Oak, and Linen. The embroidery in the cabin uses thread that shifts colour across the width of each seat. The headliner is also finished in leather.

On the outside, the Odyssean Edition has accents in the colour Pale Brodgar, which is a golden bronze shade. It covers the bumpers, lam surrounds, the sides of the lower body, and the 21-inch wheels.

Under the hood, it gets the hybrid-assisted 2.9-liter V6 motor that puts out 536 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. This sedan can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just over 4.1 seconds and the top speed is limited at 285 kmph. The hybrid powertrain includes a 14.1-kilowatt lithium-ion battery pack. It can cover 40 km on electric power, according to the European WLTP cycle. The sedan's total range is 700 km. Then is also gets equipment like Touring Specification with driver assistance tech like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, night vision, and a head-up display. LED welcome lamps project the brand's wing logo as well.