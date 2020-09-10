New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Bimota Tesi H2 Power Figures, Images Revealed

The Bimota Tesi H2 will be powered by the Kawasaki Ninja H2's 998 cc inline-four engine which puts out 228 bhp of power.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Bimota Tesi H2 will share the 998 cc, supercharged inline four engine of the Kawasaki Ninja H2

Highlights

  • 998 cc, inline-four, supercharged engine makes 238 bhp of power
  • The Bimota Tesi H2 will be officially unveiled on October 1, 2020
  • Kawasaki now owns 49 per cent of Italian brand Bimota

The much anticipated production version of the 2021 Bimota Tesi H2 'hyperbike' has been revealed, but still in pictorial form. But now we know the power figures and the actual launch date, which will be October 1. Based on the Kawasaki Ninja H2, the Bimota Tesi H2 has been in the making for some time now, and several prototypes have been spotted undergoing test runs as well over the past few months. Now, there's the confirmation that the Tesi H2 will be launched, and we get to see an image, which is still not an actual image, but close.

Also Read: Bimota Tesi H2 Revealed In Test Video

v28gj9hg

The Bimota Tesi H2 uses a unique dual-swingarm design with hub-steering

Under the bodywork will be the Kawasaki Ninja H2's supercharged four-cylinder engine with the same figures, so, 228 bhp, and 238 bhp with the 'Ram Air' induction. With different carbon fibre elements and a unique hub-centre steering, the Bimota Tesi H2 may in fact be faster than the Kawasaki, and is expected to be a sharp handler as well. With the Tesi H2 coming to market in Europe as early as October 1, 2020, when its price and full specifications will be announced, it will mark the beginning of a era of Kawasaki's ownership of the storied Italian brand.

Also Read: Supercharged Bimota Tesi H2 Announced At EICMA 2019

dg4rgcbs

The Bimota Tesi H2 is based on the Kawasaki Ninja H2 but has a unique frame and hub-centre front steering and suspension system

The Bimota Tesi H2 was announced as a concept at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy. The Tesi H2 uses the same 998 cc engine of the Kawasaki Ninja H2, but it's mounted on a double swingarm chassis, and a unique hub-centre steering system, which separates the steering and suspension.

0 Comments

Bimota was founded in 1973 by Valerio Bianchi, Guiseppe Morri and Massimo Tamburini. The company takes its name from the first two letters of the surnames of the founders. Last year, Kawasaki acquired 49.9 per cent stake in Bimota, and all future Bimota motorcycles will be powered by Kawasaki engines.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Bimota Tesi H2 Power Figures, Images Revealed Bimota Tesi H2 Power Figures, Images Revealed
General Motors Unveils Its Wireless Battery Management Technology General Motors Unveils Its Wireless Battery Management Technology
Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Wins 2020 Transanatolia Rally Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Wins 2020 Transanatolia Rally
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open
Automakers Seek Delays, Exemptions To India's Planned New Rules For Parts: Sources Automakers Seek Delays, Exemptions To India's Planned New Rules For Parts: Sources
2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60,950 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60,950
India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April
Lucid Motors Unveils Fastest Charging EV With A Range Of 832 Kilometres   Lucid Motors Unveils Fastest Charging EV With A Range Of 832 Kilometres  
European Environment Lawmakers Edge Towards A 60% Emissions Cut By 2030 European Environment Lawmakers Edge Towards A 60% Emissions Cut By 2030
One Electric ‘KRIDN’ To Be Launched In October 2020; Claimed To Be Fastest Electric Motorcycle In India One Electric ‘KRIDN’ To Be Launched In October 2020; Claimed To Be Fastest Electric Motorcycle In India
Sebastian Vettel Will Race For Aston Martin In 2021 After Sergio Perez Announces His Exit   Sebastian Vettel Will Race For Aston Martin In 2021 After Sergio Perez Announces His Exit  
Study Links Sturgis Rally To 2,50,000 COVID-19 Cases In USA Study Links Sturgis Rally To 2,50,000 COVID-19 Cases In USA
Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y
Hyundai Motor Group, SK Innovation Collaborate To Develop EV Battery Industry Ecosystem Hyundai Motor Group, SK Innovation Collaborate To Develop EV Battery Industry Ecosystem
Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Lucid Motors Unveils Fastest Charging EV With A Range Of 832 Kilometres  
Lucid Motors Unveils Fastest Charging EV With A Range Of 832 Kilometres  
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April
India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities