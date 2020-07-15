New Cars and Bikes in India

Bimota Tesi H2 Revealed In Test Video On Track

The Bimota Tesi H2 is based on the 998 cc, supercharged engine of the Kawasaki Ninja H2, but mounted on a double-swingarm chassis and unique hub steering system.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Bimota Tesi H2 has been spotted undergoing test runs at a racetrack

Highlights

  • The Bimota Tesi H2 is based on the Kawasaki Ninja H2 engine
  • Double swingarm chassis and hub steering with unique design
  • Kawasaki owns 49 per cent stake in Italian brand Bimota

The supercharged Bimota Tesi H2 has been revealed in a new video which shows the bike undergoing test runs on a racetrack. But what is interesting is that the test bike in question seems to be an almost production-ready model. The Bimota Tesi H2 was revealed in late 2019 after Kawasaki bought a stake in the Italian brand. The Tesi H2 hyperbike in a way combines the best of both worlds, cutting-edge Japanese technology and the best Italian design. The H2 is powered by Kawasaki's supercharged, four-cylinder engine which puts out around 230 bhp, and Bimota's unconventional design and frame.

Also Read: Supercharged Bimota Tesi H2 Unveiled

The latest video clip doesn't show much of the bike's design, but we can very clearly hear the supercharged engine, and see the unique hub-steering front end of the Tesi H2 in action. From what we've seen in earlier photos released of the bike undergoing tests, the Tesi H2 is stunning to look at, and quite the futuristic superbike. From what we can see from the pictures, the Tesi H2 seems to be almost ready, complete with front and rear lights, as well as rear view mirrors and indicators. The fairing also sports a pair of winglets to provide downforce at high speeds, and on the face are two small lights mounted next to the headlight.

Also Read: Kawasaki Acquires Stake In Bimota

k2lpv5h

Quite a few details are seen of the Bimota Tesi H2, including the re-designed face

The Bimota Tesi H2 seems almost ready to be unveiled in production form. However, with most global motorcycle events currently cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not clear when we will get to see the production model, or if at all we get to see the bike in finished form this year. What is likely is that Bimota, with fresh capital from Kawasaki, will look at introducing the Tesi H2 sometime in early 2021.

Also Read: Upcoming Bimota KB4 Spotted On Test

0 Comments

Bimota is an Italian motorcycle brand founded in 1973 by Valerio Bianchi, Guiseppe Morri and Massimo Tamburini. The company takes its name from the first two letters of the surnames of the founders. Last year, Kawasaki acquired 49.9 per cent stake in Bimota, and all future Bimota motorcycles will be powered by Kawasaki engines.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,350 - 63,860 *
JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
JAWA 300
JAWA 300
₹ 1.74 - 1.83 Lakh *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.65 - 1.74 Lakh *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 79,091 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
View More
Jawa Perak 3
x
New-Generation Honda City Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.89 Lakh
New-Generation Honda City Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.89 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Offers Registered BS4 Bikes On Sale With Heavy Discounts
Honda Offers Registered BS4 Bikes On Sale With Heavy Discounts
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities