Bimota Tesi H2 Revealed In Test Video On Track

The supercharged Bimota Tesi H2 has been revealed in a new video which shows the bike undergoing test runs on a racetrack. But what is interesting is that the test bike in question seems to be an almost production-ready model. The Bimota Tesi H2 was revealed in late 2019 after Kawasaki bought a stake in the Italian brand. The Tesi H2 hyperbike in a way combines the best of both worlds, cutting-edge Japanese technology and the best Italian design. The H2 is powered by Kawasaki's supercharged, four-cylinder engine which puts out around 230 bhp, and Bimota's unconventional design and frame.

The latest video clip doesn't show much of the bike's design, but we can very clearly hear the supercharged engine, and see the unique hub-steering front end of the Tesi H2 in action. From what we've seen in earlier photos released of the bike undergoing tests, the Tesi H2 is stunning to look at, and quite the futuristic superbike. From what we can see from the pictures, the Tesi H2 seems to be almost ready, complete with front and rear lights, as well as rear view mirrors and indicators. The fairing also sports a pair of winglets to provide downforce at high speeds, and on the face are two small lights mounted next to the headlight.

Quite a few details are seen of the Bimota Tesi H2, including the re-designed face

The Bimota Tesi H2 seems almost ready to be unveiled in production form. However, with most global motorcycle events currently cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not clear when we will get to see the production model, or if at all we get to see the bike in finished form this year. What is likely is that Bimota, with fresh capital from Kawasaki, will look at introducing the Tesi H2 sometime in early 2021.

Bimota is an Italian motorcycle brand founded in 1973 by Valerio Bianchi, Guiseppe Morri and Massimo Tamburini. The company takes its name from the first two letters of the surnames of the founders. Last year, Kawasaki acquired 49.9 per cent stake in Bimota, and all future Bimota motorcycles will be powered by Kawasaki engines.

