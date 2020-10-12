New Cars and Bikes in India
Bimota Tesi H2 Seen Undergoing Test Runs At Misano

The Kawasaki Ninja H2-based Bimota Tesi H2 has been revealed undergoing test runs at the Misano circuit in Italy, ahead of deliveries to owners.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora
Latest video shows production-spec Bimota Tesi H2 being ridden at the Misano circuit in Italy expand View Photos
Latest video shows production-spec Bimota Tesi H2 being ridden at the Misano circuit in Italy

Highlights

  • The Bimota Tesi H2 is based on the Kawasaki Ninja H2 engine
  • The Bimota Tesi H2 is priced at 64,000 Euros
  • Kawasaki owns 49 per cent of Italian brand Bimota

The upcoming Bimota Tesi H2, or what seems like a production-ready model of the supercharged hyper bike, has been released by the Italian brand. Ahead of first deliveries of the Bimota Tesi H2, based on the Kawasaki Ninja H2, the video shows the Kawasaki H2-based Bimota Tesi H2 hit the track in Misano. The video, taken at the Marco Simoncelli Misano World Circuit are the first shots of the Bimota Tesi H2 being tested by journalist Alan Cathcart who is taking a few laps astride the Tesi H2.

Also Read: Bimota Tesi H2 Power Figures Released

Journalist Alan Cathcart took the production-spec model of the Bimota Tesi H2 around the Misano circuit in Italy

Italian brand Bimota, which takes its name from the first two letters of the surnames of the brand's founders. Bimota was established in 1973 by Valerio Bianchi, Guiseppe Mori and Massimo Tamburini. In 2019, Kawasaki acquired 49.9 per cent stake in Bimota, and all future Bimota motorcycles will be powered by Kawasaki engines.

Also Read: Bimota Tesi H2 Revealed In Test Video

The Bimota Tesi H2 would have been unveiled in production form at one of this year's motorcycle shows in Europe. But with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging on around the world, motorcycle brands are left to use their own online and individual unveil events to announce new models, updated variants and concepts. The two minutes long video shows what looks like a production model Tesi H2, and it can be clearly seen from different angles. What we would have liked the video to have is the sound of the engine, rather than the background music.

Also Read: Kawasaki To Acquire Stake In Bimota

The Bimota Tesi H2 has a price tag of 64,000 Euros

With a price tag of 64,000 Euros (approximately over ₹ 55 lakh), the Bimota Tesi H2 is an exclusive motorcycle, made for only the most discerning buyers. In September 2020, Bimota opened pre-bookings, and from latest reports, all 250 have already been booked, and pre-bookings for the next lot have also been announced.

