BMW i1 and i2 Entry Level EVs To Launch In 2027 and 2028

BMW is quickly transitioning to becoming an EV first brand, like almost all traditional car companies. Now, it has been revealed that the entry-level i1 and i2 models by the Bavarian carmaker will only arrive by 2027 and 2028. These models will be placed before the i3 which has been its gateway to electric powertrains for a while.

It has also been revealed these models will have front-wheel-drive and will be based on the Neue Klasse platform. They may have dual motor all-wheel drive models as well. The current iX1 model is based on the 1 series and the Mini, but that will change when the transition happens to Neue Klasse which will be BMW’s custom EV architecture. This also reveals how far behind BMW is among other carmakers as its electric architecture isn’t ready yet.

As of now all of the BMW electric models are based on its internal combustion engine cars like the iX1, the i3 and the i4. The iX is built on the bespoke platform but even that platform is a hybrid of sorties and doesn’t reflect the qualities of the Neue Klasse platform. Some hints to what BMW may be cooking could be seen from the i Vision concept which sort of looks like a futuristic i Series.