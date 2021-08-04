BMW Individual 740 Li M Sport Edition: All You Need To Know
- The BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is priced at Rs. 1.43 crore.
- It gets bespoke interior with Nappa leather and special wood inlays.
- The uber-luxury sedan gets additional creature comforts as well.
BMW has launched a new special edition model of the company's flagship sedan - 7 Series, and the car comes with a tonne of exclusive personalisation and M performance upgrades. The BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is offered in two BMW Individual metallic colours - Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey and the cabin is draped in 'Nappa' leather with extended contents/stitching - Mocha and Black combination upholstery. The car will be manufactured locally, at the company's Chennai facility and will be sold in limited numbers.
- In terms of looks, the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition comes with a sportier look compared to the regular 7 Series sedan, along with features like Adaptive LED headlights with laser technology.
- The car comes with BMW's M Sport exterior kit is offered as standard. As for wheel options, they include - BMW Individual 20-inch light-alloy wheels V-spoke style 628, painted in bi-colour and 20-inch M light-alloy wheels Star-spoke style 817 M.
- On the inside, it gets bespoke interior with customisable embroidery on specially crafted BMW Individual Alcantara headrest and backrest cushions. The cabin also comes with a BMW Individual emblem along with an Alcantara headliner treated in Ivory White and Canberra Beige.
- Additionally, there is new fine-wood trim with wooden inlays addition a touch to luxury to the roof handles clasp, rear seat belt clasp and rear-centre armrest cup holder.
- In addition to generous cabin space, the car also offers ambient lighting, ambient air package, Panoramic glass roof Sky Lounge with LED light graphics.
- The comfort access system, front and rear active seat ventilation, climate comfort laminated glass and windscreen, soft close function and welcome light carpet features as standard.
- For rear-seat entertainment, BMW offers two 10.2 inch full-HD touch displays with a Blu-ray player, along with a 7-inch tablet integrated into the centre armrest which comes with BMW Touch Command.
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation and gesture control. The car also gets a smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones, along with Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto.
- The car also gets a new driver assistance system and extended functions like - in addition to lane departure warning, the car also gets lane return function, along with Driving Assistant with Lane Change Warning, Rear Collision Warning and Crossing Traffic Warning. Other features include Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera, Reversing Assistant and Remote-Control Parking function among others.
- The car is powered by BMW's 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo technology, tuned to produce 340 bhp and a peak torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 - 5,200 rpm.
- The engine comes mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch. It also gets Dynamic Damper Control and Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension.