BMW Individual 740 Li M Sport Edition: All You Need To Know

BMW has launched a new special edition model of the company's flagship sedan - 7 Series, and the car comes with a tonne of exclusive personalisation and M performance upgrades. The BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is offered in two BMW Individual metallic colours - Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey and the cabin is draped in 'Nappa' leather with extended contents/stitching - Mocha and Black combination upholstery. The car will be manufactured locally, at the company's Chennai facility and will be sold in limited numbers.

