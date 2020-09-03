New Cars and Bikes in India
BMW R 1250 Models Recalled In The US

The issue is with a tyre pressure label which could detach and fall off from the frame, and may not conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The recall is over a tyre pressure sticker which may fall off from the frame

BMW Motorrad has issued a recall on several models of the 2021 R 1250 range due to an issue with a tyre pressure label. According to a recall report filed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, on 2021 BMW R 1250 models, the material used in the tyre pressure label could cause the sticker to detach from the motorcycles' frame. And in case, the sticker detaches and falls off, and be absent from the motorcycle, the vehicle will not conform to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) any more.

The recall affects 447 BMW bikes including the 2021 BMW R 1250 RS

As many as 447 BMW motorcycles sold in the US could present the problem. The models affected by the recall include all 2021 models of the BMW R 1250 RT, BMW R 1250 R, BMW R 1250 RS, BMW R 1250 GS and the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure. The affected bikes were manufactured between May 18 and July 10, 2020, and the recall will begin from October 12, 2020. BMW Motorrad will contact owners of the affected bikes via mail and invite them to make an appointment with their authorised BMW Motorrad dealership to have the sticker replaced.

The BMW R 1250 RT touring bike is also affected by the recall

Owners who have already had the sticker replaced under warranty before the beginning of the recall need not do so again. And for owners who notice that the sticker is absent, and until it's replaced, BMW Motorrad has appealed to these owners to refer to their owner's manual to confirme the tyre pressure number recommended for their specific model. BMW Motorrad says improperly inflated tyres (over or under) could prematurely wear the tyre and affect the motorcycle's handling.

