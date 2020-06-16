New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Motorrad Recalls Popular Models In Europe

BMW Motorrad has issued a recall for several of the brand's popular models, including the BMW R 1250 GS, due to a rear axle problem.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
BMW Motorrad has recalled several popular models like the BMW R 1250 GS

Highlights

  • Nearly 440 BMW bikes affected by the recall
  • BMW R nine T, BMW R 1250 GS, BMW K 1600 B models among affected
  • So far, there's no indication of any bikes sold in India being affected

BMW Motorrad has recalled as many as 440 affected bikes in Europe, across several models, including the BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R nine T, BMW R 1250 RT, BMW R 1250 R, BMW R 1250 R, BMW K 1600 GT and BMW K 1600 B. The bikes affected by the recall were produced worldwide between October 31, 2019 and January 30, 2020. According to the Federation of European Motorcyclists' Association, the type of alert has been listed as 'products with serious risks'. The issue is apparently with a manufacturing problem with the rear axle of the affected bikes.

Also Read: BMW R 1250 GS Recalled In The US

BMW

BMW Bikes

F900R

F900XR

G 310 R

S 1000 RR

R 1250 GS

G 310 GS

R nineT Scrambler

R nine T

R 1200 GS Adventure

R 1250 GS Adventure

R 1200 GS

R 1200 R

F 850 GS

K 1600 GTL

F 750 GS

R 1200 RS

K 1600 B

S 1000 XR

S 1000 R

R 1200 RT

R 1250 R

R 1250 RT

K 1600 GTL

bmw r nine t

The recall also affects the retro-styled BMW R Nine T

The defect has been reported as due to use of inappropriate materials, which could cause components of the rear axle to come in contact with the spokes of the rear wheel, leading to a potential loss of control, and increasing the risk of accident. According to reports, the fault is related to the Paralever joint, which could cause an issue. To rectify the fault, BMW will need to replace the pin in order to prevent loss of control of the motorcycle.

Also Read: BMW Recalls Motorcycles In The US Over Faulty Brake Lights

97q7rh0g

Many of the recall affected BMW bikes are in Denmark and Ireland

0 Comments

Many of the affected bikes are in European markets, including Denmark and Ireland. Dealers in Italy had already updated the bikes before they were sold and delivered to customers. If any bike was delivered to the customer before being updated, BMW Motorrad will notify them by letter asking them to head to a BMW Motorrad dealerships. So far, there's no word on any bikes in India which have been affected by the recall. Customers should await contact from their local BMW Motorrad dealership or contact BMW with their vehicle identification numbers, if their bikes need to be inspected to see if any work is required.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW F900R with Immediate Rivals

BMW F900R
BMW
F900R

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW F900R
BMW F900R
₹ 9.9 Lakh *
BMW F900XR
BMW F900XR
₹ 10.5 - 11.5 Lakh *
BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹ 2.99 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
₹ 18.5 - 22.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
₹ 16.85 - 20.05 Lakh *
BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.49 Lakh *
BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler
₹ 15.9 Lakh *
BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T
₹ 16.9 - 17.8 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 17.25 - 20.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
₹ 18.25 - 21.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS
BMW R 1200 GS
₹ 15.85 - 19.05 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 R
BMW R 1200 R
₹ 15.05 - 15.65 Lakh *
BMW F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
₹ 12.95 - 15.4 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 28.3 Lakh *
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS
₹ 8.99 - 13.4 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW R 1200 RS
₹ 15.55 - 16.55 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B
₹ 28.1 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
₹ 17.9 - 20.5 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R
₹ 16.7 - 18.5 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RT
BMW R 1200 RT
₹ 18.35 - 20.55 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
₹ 15.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
₹ 22.5 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 29.3 Lakh *
View More
x
GWM To Invest $1 Billion In India In A Phased Manner; Signs MOU With Maharashtra Government
GWM To Invest $1 Billion In India In A Phased Manner; Signs MOU With Maharashtra Government
Exclusive: 2020 BMW X6 Review
Exclusive: 2020 BMW X6 Review
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities