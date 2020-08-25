New Cars and Bikes in India
BMW Motorrad Recalls Motorcycles In The US Over Front Brake Caliper Issue

The recall has been issued due to a potential leak in the front brake caliper, which may lead to brake failure.

BMW Motorrad has issued a recall for over 9,000 bikes in the US

Highlights

  • The recall affects over 9,000 bikes in the US
  • BMW R 1250 GD, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 XR affected
  • The issue is with a potential brake fluid leak in the front brake caliper

BMW Motorrad has issued a recall in the US over an issue with the front brake calipers. BMW has notified the National Highway Transport Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it will be recalling certain 2019 and 2020 motorcycles due to a potential leak in the front brake calipers. The recall covers a wide range of models, including certain BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, BMW R 1250 RT, BMW S 1000 RR and BMW S 1000 XR motorcycles. In all, some 9,393 units are affected, and those bikes were built between August 2018 and February 2020, which may have front brake calipers which leak when the bikes are parked.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Recalls Popular Models In Europe

2ht1ql5k

The recall also affects the BMW S 1000 XR

According to NHTSA Safety Recall Report 20V-476, "riders may notice the start of front brake caliper weeping by brake fluid sweat marks on the caliper. Riders may also notice fluid marks on the front rim, tyre and/or on the ground. Additionally, if this condition continued to occur over a long period of time, riders would observe this condition via the brake fluid reservoir 'window' mounted on the handlebars."

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Global Sales Down 17.7 Per Cent In First Half Of 2020

i4g32im4

BMW will notify owners of the affected bikes. So far, the recall is not for bikes sold in India

According to the NHTSA, the minor leak do not present an immediate safety hazard, but should it go unnoticed over time and the brake fluid reservoir empties, the motorcycle's stopping power will be adversely affected and could result in a crash. Owners are encouraged to check the reservoir and maintain a proper volume of fluid.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal New Carbon Fibre Chassis

0 Comments

BMW Motorrad USA will contact owners of the affected motorcycles in reference to the recall. Dealers will inspect, and if necessary, replace all faulty components with an updated design for free. The recall and repair action is expected to begin from October 6, 2020. So far, there is no word on if any BMW motorcycles sold in India are affected by a similar issue. In any case, owners should do a visual inspection of their bikes, and the front brake system. If at all there's any brake fluid leakage visible, owners should immediately contact the local BMW dealership.

BMW Motorrad Recalls Motorcycles In The US Over Front Brake Caliper Issue
