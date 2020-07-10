BMW Motorrad Global Sales Down 17.7% In First Half Of 2020

BMW Motorrad has reported a 17.7 per cent decline in global sales for the first half of 2020. While the German motorcycle brand says that overall sales numbers for June 2020 were the best ever for any month of June, the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges on consumer sentiment and the global economy, seems to have hit half yearly sales. Nevertheless, with slow sales during March till May, as many countries enforced lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus, seems to have been shaken off with positive sales in June.

In all, BMW Motorrad sold more than 76,000 motorcycles worldwide in the first six months of 2020

"After a great start to the new year, were still up by the end of February, with an increase of almost 12 per cent on the previous year. Then the dynamic development of the Corona pandemic also began to have a negative impact on the demand for motorcycles. But we see clear light at the end of the tunnel again," said Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad.

In June 2020, BMW Motorrad sold 20,021 motorcycles worldwide, a 12 per cent bump over last year's figure, and a 9.8 per cent increase over May 2020. And according to BMW Motorrad, total sales figures may be down during the very weak months of March to May, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but BMW Motorrad was able to sell 76,707 motorcycles worldwide in the first six months of the year. For now, global motorcycle sales seem to be on a path to revival, but the challenges of the pandemic are far from over, and a clearer picture will only emerge over the next few months.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.