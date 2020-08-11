New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal New Carbon Fibre Chassis

BMW already has a carbon fibre chassis in the very expensive and exclusive HP4 race bike, and now it seems the brand is looking at mass production.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
BMW patents reveal new carbon fibre chassis for motorcycles

Highlights

  • Carbon fibre motorcycle chassis revealed in new patents
  • BMW already has a carbon fibre frame in the HP4 race bike
  • Future BMW S 1000 RR may feature a carbon fibre frame

Latest patent images filed by BMW Motorrad reveal the German brand's next-generation frame that does away with a conventional swingarm pivot, and uses flexible carbon fibre instead. Latest patent images show that the swingarm will be integrated into the main chassis, getting rid of a swingarm pivot. The idea is that carbon fibre can be engineered to be rigid in one direction and flexible in another, so the design will allow the swingarm to bend to absorb bumps, but will not allow any lateral movement that may affect stability. A conventional spring and damper will still be used, allowing for suspension adjustability.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad To Use Radar-Based Adaptive Cruise Control

BMW

BMW Bikes

F900R

G 310 R

F900XR

S 1000 RR

R 1250 GS

G 310 GS

R nineT Scrambler

R nine T

R 1200 GS Adventure

R 1200 GS

R 1250 GS Adventure

F 850 GS

F 750 GS

K 1600 GTL

R 1200 R

S 1000 XR

K 1600 B

R 1200 RT

S 1000 R

R 1200 RS

R 1250 R

K 1600 GTL

R 1250 RT

The design isn't completely new or radical, and has been used in race cars, which used the flexibility of carbon fibre in their suspension designs. Without pivots where the wishbone suspension is attached to the chassis, provides both strength and stiffness, but also reduces weight and improves aerodynamics. Right now, it's just a patent design, and even if BMW Motorrad is considering such a design, it's confirmation enough that high-performance carbon fibre frames for motorcycles is very much under development, for some future models.

Also Read: 2021 BMW S 1000 R Revealed In Spy Shots

In fact, it's not really a first for BMW Motorrad. The German automotive giant has already proved that it's a pioneer of the carbon fibre motorcycle chassis, which is already available in the very expensive, and exclusive, track-only HP4 bike. A future BMW S 1000 RR is almost certainly going to get a carbon fibre frame, perhaps sooner than expected. The patents aren't confirmation that a carbon fibre chassis is ready, but there's no doubt that BMW will leverage its experience and mass manufacture using carbon fibre components to trickle down to a carbon fibre-framed future motorcycle.

0 Comments

(Source: Bennetts.co.uk)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW F900R with Immediate Rivals

BMW F900R
BMW
F900R

Latest News

Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India
Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India
BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal New Carbon Fibre Chassis
BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal New Carbon Fibre Chassis
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship Announced In India
Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship Announced In India
Auto Sales July 2020: Retail Sales Records 36.27 Per Cent De-Growth; PV Segment Down By 25.19 Per Cent
Auto Sales July 2020: Retail Sales Records 36.27 Per Cent De-Growth; PV Segment Down By 25.19 Per Cent
Triumph Street Triple R: Price Expectation In India
Triumph Street Triple R: Price Expectation In India
Hyundai Motor Shares Rise As Much As 10% On Ioniq EV Plan
Hyundai Motor Shares Rise As Much As 10% On Ioniq EV Plan
Formula E: Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah Crowned Season 6 Champions As Jean-Eric Vergne Wins Round 9
Formula E: Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah Crowned Season 6 Champions As Jean-Eric Vergne Wins Round 9
Honda Files Patents For Motocompacto Electric Folding Scooter
Honda Files Patents For Motocompacto Electric Folding Scooter
Jaguar Land Rover Invents A Way To Counter Motion Sickness In Autonomous Cars
Jaguar Land Rover Invents A Way To Counter Motion Sickness In Autonomous Cars
Indian Motorcycle Reveals Roadmaster Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition
Indian Motorcycle Reveals Roadmaster Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition
Studds Invests Rs. 200 Crore To Set Up Asia's Largest Helmet Manufacturing Facility In Haryana
Studds Invests Rs. 200 Crore To Set Up Asia's Largest Helmet Manufacturing Facility In Haryana
Kia Sonet Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealership Level
Kia Sonet Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealership Level
TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Gets A New Colour Scheme
TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Gets A New Colour Scheme
MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing In India
MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing In India

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Perak

JAWA Perak

₹ 1.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA 300

JAWA 300

₹ 1.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW F900R
BMW F900R
₹ 9.9 Lakh *
BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹ 2.99 Lakh *
BMW F900XR
BMW F900XR
₹ 10.5 - 11.5 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
₹ 18.5 - 22.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
₹ 16.85 - 20.05 Lakh *
BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.49 Lakh *
BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler
₹ 15.9 Lakh *
BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T
₹ 16.9 - 17.8 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 17.25 - 20.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS
BMW R 1200 GS
₹ 15.85 - 19.05 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
₹ 18.25 - 21.95 Lakh *
BMW F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
₹ 12.95 - 15.4 Lakh *
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS
₹ 8.99 - 13.4 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 28.3 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 R
BMW R 1200 R
₹ 15.05 - 15.65 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
₹ 20.9 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B
₹ 28.1 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RT
BMW R 1200 RT
₹ 18.35 - 20.55 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R
₹ 16.7 - 18.5 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW R 1200 RS
₹ 15.55 - 16.55 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
₹ 15.95 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 29.3 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
₹ 22.5 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 4
x
Triumph Street Triple R: Price Expectation In India
Triumph Street Triple R: Price Expectation In India
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
Bookings Open For The 2020 Honda Jazz; Launch In August
Bookings Open For The 2020 Honda Jazz; Launch In August
Kia Sonet Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealership Level
Kia Sonet Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealership Level
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities