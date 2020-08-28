New Cars and Bikes in India
BMW Recalls Over 16,000 Motorcycles In The US

Even older BMW motorcycles from as early as 2005 are affected by the recall, due to a fuel pump issue.

Updated:
Old BMW bikes from as early as 2005 are affected by the recall in USA.

Highlights

  • The recall affects 16,926 BMW motorcycles in the US
  • The recall is over an issue with the fuel pump in the affected bikes
  • Motorcycles from as early as 2005 are affected by the recall

BMW Motorrad has issued a recall for motorcycles manufactured between 2005-2012 in the US over a fuel pump issue. The fuel pump issue affects BMW R 1200 GS and other non-GS models, according to a recall issued by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall states that "motorcycles involved previously received a support ring repair under a 2014 recall number 13V-617, which also dealt with a potential leak at the fuel pump. Vehicles that received the earlier recall remedy, which did not have a fuel pump replacement at a later date, may have a fuel pump flange that cracks and possibly leaks over time."

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Recalls Motorcycles In The US Over Brake Caliper Issue

bmw r 1200 gs 827

BMW R 1200 GS motorcycles from 2005 to 2011 are affected by the recall

According to the NHTSA, if the issue is not resolved, fuel may leak from the cracked fuel pump flange while the engine is running, and that might be potentially dangerous to the rider and increases the risk of fire. Those eligible for the recall will receive a notification via mail. The notice will instruct owners to take their BMW motorcycles to the nearest BMW Motorrad service centre to fix the issue free of charge. Those who have already replaced the faulty fuel pump at their own expense may be eligible for reimbursement. The recall is expected to commence by October 2, 2020.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Recalls Popular Models In Europe

In all, 16,926 BMW motorcycles are affected by the recall, which is only for models sold in the US. So far, there is no recall issue that affects models that were shipped to the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Europe. The BMW Motorrad models which will be part of the recall includes 2005-2011 BMW R 1200 (GS, GS Adventure, R, RT, S, ST); 2006-2010 HP2 (Enduro, Megamoto, Sport); 2009-2011 BMW K 1300 (S, GT); 2010-2011 BMW S 1000 RR; 2005-2008 BMW K 1200 (R, R Sport, S, GT); and 2012 BMW K 1600 (GT, GTL).

