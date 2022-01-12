BPCL To Set Up EV Charging Stations At 1,000 Locations In India By October 2022

  • Home
Over the next few years, BPCL aims at reaching the count of 7,000 stations to support the growing EV industry and these stations would be known as Energy Stations'
authorBy Carandbike Team
12-Jan-22 04:44 PM IST
In September 2021, the Indian government-owned oil and gas corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) announced its plans to set up electric vehicles (EV) charging facilities at around 7,000 energy stations across India, phased out over the next five years. Keeping up with this promise, BPCL announced that the first 1,000 facilities will be ready by October 2022. The move will provide BPCL with a new business opportunity as well as a hedge against the risk of displacement of auto fuels while building a robust electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Earlier, Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman, BPCL, said that the company will leverage its nationwide network of fuel stations to support electric mobility by converting around 7,000 conventional retail outlets into ‘Energy Stations' providing multiple fuelling options like petrol, diesel, flexi fuels, EV charging facility, CNG and eventually, hydrogen, in the medium to long term.

Currently, BPCL has a distribution network involving 19,000+ retail outlets across the country. Over the next few years, BPCL aims at reaching the count of 7,000 stations to support the growing EV industry and these stations will be known as ‘Energy Stations'. At present, BPCL operates only 44 EV charging stations. BPCL also plans to spend Rs. 5,000 crore to build its renewable power portfolio of 1,000 MW over the next five years, largely through the inorganic route. While the company currently operates 45 MW renewable power capacity, it also plans to invest Rs. 7,000 crore in biofuels.
