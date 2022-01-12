BPCL To Set Up EV Charging Stations At 1,000 Locations In India By October 2022

In September 2021, the Indian government-owned oil and gas corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) announced its plans to set up electric vehicles (EV) charging facilities at around 7,000 energy stations across India, phased out over the next five years. Keeping up with this promise, BPCL announced that the first 1,000 facilities will be ready by October 2022. The move will provide BPCL with a new business opportunity as well as a hedge against the risk of displacement of auto fuels while building a robust electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

We would leverage our nationwide network to support electric mobility, by setting up EV charging facilities at around 7,000 Energy Stations, in the medium to long term. Out of these, first 1,000 facilities will be ready by October 2022. #electricmobility #evcharging pic.twitter.com/LcQevv1duM — Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) January 11, 2022

Earlier, Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman, BPCL, said that the company will leverage its nationwide network of fuel stations to support electric mobility by converting around 7,000 conventional retail outlets into ‘Energy Stations' providing multiple fuelling options like petrol, diesel, flexi fuels, EV charging facility, CNG and eventually, hydrogen, in the medium to long term.