Brembo Acquires Spanish Brake Manufacturing Company J Juan

Italian brake manufacturing giant Brembo has signed an agreement to buy 100 per cent stake in the J. Juan group, a Spanish company specializing in the development and production of motorcycle braking systems. With this transaction, Brembo forges ahead with its path to become a trusted solution provider. The acquisition of J.Juan will enable the Brembo Group to complete its range of solutions for the motorbike braking system and to expand its brand family for the growing motorbike sector. Founded in 1965, J. Juan is based near Barcelona, in Spain, and has three plants in Spain, and one in China, and manufactures everything from master cylinders, brake discs and hoses.

Brembo is one of the most well-known braking systems brands and is used in a range of mid-size and high-performance motorcycles

"We are proud to welcome J.Juan in the Brembo Group," stated Alberto Bombassei, Chairman of Brembo. "This transaction is in line with our global strategy and follows the recent acquisition of SBS Friction in Denmark. We continue to invest with the aim of strengthening our motorbike core business. The addition of J.Juan is a great opportunity for us, as it reinforces our positioning as a company increasingly oriented to offering comprehensive, integrated and high-quality solutions to our customers."

The acquisition of J Juan by Brembo will allow the Italian brand to offer end-to-end braking solutions, including brake system hoses, that J Juan produces in massive numbers

J. Juan is estimated to be worth 73 million Euros and has been supplying the automotive industry, for more than 55 years. While J. Juan is not considered a market leader in the field, its products are found on a host of brands. Triumph has used J. Juan hoses on some models for a while now, and the new Triumph Tiger 900 comes with superbike-spec Brembo stylema calipers, but with a J. Juan master cylinder. The KTM 790 Duke sold in India came with J. Juan brake calipers. Brembo's Indian subsidiary, sold under the "ByBre" name, an abbreviation of "By Brembo" is a brand specifically dedicated to small and medium displacement motorcycles, and are used in a range of motorcycles in India, from Bajaj Pulsar bikes to KTM and Husqvarna.

ByBre brakes, an abbreviation for "By Brembo" is an Indian subsidiary brand, used in small and medium displacement motorcycles like Bajaj and KTM bikes made in India

On April 21, 2021, J. Juan announced that it has renewed partnership with Kawasaki on superbikes. This will be the eighth season of technical and economic collaboration of J. Juan in which Kawasaki has won its 7 world titles, six with Jonathan Rea and one with Tom Sykes. together with six manufacturer titles. J. Juan has also been involved with several Moto2 teams. In the last Dakar Rally, 29 vehicles kitted out with J. Juan brakes participated in the rally, and 26 of those reached the final stage, marking a significant milestone for the Spanish brake brand.

