New Cars and Bikes in India
Brembo’s New Brake Disc Comes With A Mirror Finish

Brembo's new brake disc called Greentive features a new layer of coating applied to its ring, using High-Velocity-Oxy-Fuel (HVOF) technology.

The new coating technology can be applied on the brake ring of all Brembo disc concepts
Tech News

Brembo has launched a new brake disc called Greentive which features a new layer of coating applied to its ring, using High-Velocity-Oxy-Fuel (HVOF) technology. Designed especially to meet the demands of premium and luxury cars, the new disc is at the forefront of the latest automotive trends. Thanks to its braking surface, Greentive ensures very low wear, significantly extending the disc life cycle. A reduction of brake dust contributes to a decrease in brake emissions as well as cleaner rims.

Also Read: Brembo Issues Global Recall For Certain Brake Pads

175itsqo

Brembo's Greentive ensures very low wear, significantly extending the disc life cycle

Moreover, the coating offers a high level of corrosion resistance, a feature particularly appreciated in the new generation of electric cars, where the braking system is used differently. In regard to style, the disc brake stands out thanks to a mirroring effect that exudes elegance and personality. This is further emphasised by the Brembo logo featured on the brake ring surface, which not only enhances its Brembo identity but also signals when the disc needs to be replaced.

The new coating technology can be applied on the brake ring of all Brembo disc concepts: solid, Lightweight, Dual Cast and two-piece floating discs.

Also Read: Brake Manufacturer Brembo Donates 1 Million Euros To Fight COVID-19​

prp9mbkg

Brembo's new brake disc features a new layer of coating applied to its ring, using High-Velocity-Oxy-Fuel (HVOF) technology.

Brembo CEO, Daniele Schillaci said, “We entered into a new era, made of artificial intelligence and big data. Our new vision reflects the changing times and ignites the future of Brembo. Our plan is to become a truly digital company, delivering digital solutions. In that regard, we will further strengthen our innovation capabilities on a global scale through the creation of R&D centers of excellence in our main regions. We want to infuse our solutions with AI and sustainable technologies, to become an aspirational cool brand for the generations to come.”

