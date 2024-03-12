Login

Brembo Announces Production Facility In Thailand

Italian braking giant Brembo has invested 40 million Euros to and is aimed at expanding its presence and to tap into new growth opportunities in South East Asia.
By Carandbike Team

Published on March 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Brembo is considered one of the finest braking system manfuacturers
  • Brembo systems are used in a range of motorcycles
  • Brembo has manufacturing facilities in India as well

Global braking giant Brembo has announced opening its first production facility in Thailand. The company has announced that it has invested 40 million Euros to expand its industrial presence globally and will help “it seize new growth opportunities in the Southeast Asian region.” According to a statement from Brembo, the new site will manufacture braking systems for motorcycle manufacturers in Thailand, starting with European and American producers. 

 

Brembo is well-known as one of the finest brands in motorcycle braking systems.

 

The facility will be located in the motorcycle industry hub of the country, situated in the Rayong province, south of Bangkok. The new facility is set to employ around 150 people and operations are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

 

Also Read: Brembo To Open Hi-Tech Lab In Silicon Valley

 

“The opening of the new production site in Thailand is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy.” – said Daniele Schillaci, Brembo CEO – “We strengthen our position in the key two-wheeler segment and consolidate Brembo’s role as a Solution Provider for our customers operating in the country. With this investment, we lay the groundwork for further developments of our business in the ASEAN region.”

 

Also Read: Brembo Acquires Spanish Brake Brand J. Juan

 

Brembo is one of the most well-known brake component manufacturers and Brembo systems are used in many top-spec motorcycles across brands. 

 

Thailand is one of the global motorcycling industry hubs, with many manufacturers and component suppliers who have production facilities there. Brands like Ducati, Triumph, BMW, and even Royal Enfield have plants in Thailand, although Royal Enfield has a CKD facility. Most motorcycle brands produce entire motorcycles in Thailand that cater to the demands of the Asian market, including India, with which Thailand has a free trade agreement. 

 

Also Read: Brembo Announces New Plant In Chennai

 

Brembo already has production facilities in India, including in Chakan, Manesar and Chennai. Both Brembo braking system (for premium brands) and ByBre (for mass market products) are the made-in-India brands which are used in a number of motorcycles. In 2021, Brembo acquired Spanish braking manufacturer J. Juan. 

