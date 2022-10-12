BYD Atto 3 Secures 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

In the latest round of crash tests conducted by Euro NCAP, BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV scored an impressive 5-stars, securing 91 per cent for adult occupants, 89 per cent in child safety and 74 per cent for its safety assistance. The 5-door electric SUV, which recently debuted in India, is equipped with 7-airbags in the top-spec trim, as well as comes loaded with Level 2 ADAS features, making it one of the safest electric SUVs in the market. The model tested by Euro NCAP is a Left-Hand-Drive (LHD) version, however, the rating applies to the RHD model as well.

During the test, it was revealed that the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV remained stable in the frontal offset test as the dummy passengers at the front demonstrated good protection of the knees and femurs. Analysis of the deceleration of the impact trolley during the test, and analysis of the deformable barrier after the test, revealed that the BYD Atto 3 would be a moderately benign impact partner in a frontal collision. In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection of all critical body areas was good or adequate, for the dummies in the driver and rear passenger seats. In the side barrier test, protection of all critical body areas was tested as good, and the car scored maximum points.

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Booking Open For Rs. 50,000; Deliveries To Begin In January 2023

The Atto 3 has a countermeasure to mitigate against occupant-to-occupant injuries and the system performed well in the tests, with good protection of occupants’ heads. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision. The car also has a system which applies the brakes after an impact to avoid secondary collisions.

On to the child safety, in both the frontal offset test and the side barrier impact, protection of all critical body areas was good for both child dummies, and the Atto 3 scored maximum points in this part of the assessment. The front passenger airbag can be disabled to allow a rearward-facing child restraint to be used in that seating position. A piece of clear information is provided to the driver regarding the status of the airbag and the system was rewarded. All the restraint types for which the Atto 3 is designed could be properly installed and accommodated.

Also Read: BYD Opens First Passenger Vehicle Showroom in New Delhi

Additionally, Atto 3’s autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system performed well in tests of its reaction to other vehicles. A seatbelt reminder system is fitted as standard to the front and rear seats, but the car has no system to detect driver fatigue. The lane support system gently corrects the vehicle’s path if it is drifting out of the lane and intervenes in some more critical situations. The speed assistance system detects the local speed limit, and the driver can choose to allow the maximum speed of the car to be automatically set by the system.