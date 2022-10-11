BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Booking Open For Rs. 50,000; Deliveries To Begin In January 2023

BYD Auto has officially unveiled its new the Atto 3 electric SUV in India. The company has opened bookings for the SUV for a token of Rs. 50,000, while deliveries for the first 500 units will begin in January 2023. It will be the second electric passenger vehicle from the Chinese carmaker after the BYD E6 electric MPV that was launched in 2021. However, unlike the E6, which was targeted towards fleet segment, this one will be sold to privet buyers. The new BYD Atto 3 is offered in India in only one top-spec variant that comes with 60.48 kWh BYD BladeBattery (LFP) offering ARAI claimed range of 521 km, however, we expect the real-world range to be lesser.

BYD Atto 3 Specifications Electric Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Max Power 201 bhp (150 kW) Max Torque 310 Nm Transmission Single-Speed Battery 60.48 kWh BYD BladeBattery Range 521 km (ARAI)

Sanjay Gopalkrishnan, Sr. Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our much-acclaimed electric SUV in India. With Proven and innovative technology, we are on track towards building a stronger ecosystem that facilitates EV adoption in our country. The launch of BYD Atto 3 is a step towards this mission. We will constantly contribute to building a greener future.”

Right now, BYD has only opened the bookings, and the prices will be announced later. Deliveries will begin in January 2023.

The new BYD Atto 3 is built on the company’s e-Platform 3.0 designed exclusively for pure electric vehicles. The electric SUV also support DC fast charging and the battery pack can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the same with an AC charger would take around 9.5 to 10 hours. The Atto 3 comes with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that makes around 150 kW or 201 bhp and develops 310 Nm of peak torque. The SUV comes with a single-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.

Visually, the BYD Atto 3 crossover SUV comes with a sculpted design with prominent character lines and chrome accents. The nose is characterised by a thick band of chrome connecting sleek angular headlamps with vents placed lower down on the bumper to help cool the electric running gear. Round the back the tail-lamps form a full-length light bar with the bumper too featuring multiple vents for cooling aside from a faux skid plate. The SUV also runs on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin too comes with a modern design and uses high quality materials. Equipment wise, the SUV comes with a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be rotated to get a portrait or landscape view, a digital instrument cluster and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of other features, the Atto 3 also gets level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) BYD Dipilot, 7 airbags, 360-degree view monitor, wireless charger, one-touch electric tailgate, 8-speaker audio system, power seats, NFC card key, and Vehicle to Load (V2L). The SUV also comes with ambient lighting that responds to music rhythm, PM 2.5 air filter, CN95 air filter, etc.

The company is also offering a promotional package under which the company will offer 7 kW home charger with home installation, 3 kW portable charging box, 3 years free subscription of 4G Data, 6 Years of Road Side Assistance, and 6 free services.