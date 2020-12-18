Canoo Electric Van Launched For $33,000 In The US

Canoo for the uninitiated is basically the spun-off Faraday Future which was the ill-fated electric car company founded by the LeEco founder, Jia Yueting. It features senior executives from the ill-fated company inlacing Stefan Krause who was the former BMW and Deutsche Bank CFO, and even Ulrich Kranz, who also was BMW's head of EVs. Krause was instrumental in raising funds to bring Canoo to life. Now, the company has shown off a new EV platform and already has two vehicles. There are plans to go public through a reverse merger as well.

Limited availability will begin in 2022 for the Canoo Electric Van, with scaled production and launch planned for 2023

The vehicle is purposefully designed to maximize return on investment for its customers. It is based on Canoo's proprietary electric platform and will be offered in two initial size variants, with others to follow. Limited availability will begin in 2022, with scaled production and launch planned for 2023. With its multi-purpose delivery vehicle, Canoo plans to offer customers best-in-class total cost of ownership, class-leading cargo volume, and functionally-designed features," said the company in a statement.

As for the electric delivery van, the base version which starts at $33,000 comes with a 40 kWh battery pack and promises the best cost of ownership. This vehicle is expected to hit the roads by 2023 and there is no information around its production. It will even have models with 60 and 80 kWh batteries. The 40 kWh battery model has a range of 177 kilometres while the one with a 60 kWh battery has a decent range of 305.7 kilometres. The top of the line model which features an 80 kWh battery has a range of over 400 kilometres. The power can be converted to 200 bhp in gasoline units.

The Canoo Electric Van promises a range of 305-400 km on a single charge, depending on the version

"Canoo's proprietary electric vehicle platform is the flattest in the industry and has enabled potentially class-leading interior cargo volume on a small vehicle footprint. Interior volume is also maximized through Canoo's signature driver-forward architecture, which was designed with safety in mind. Canoo estimates that its multi-purpose delivery vehicle customers can achieve between $50,000 to $80,000 improvement on return on capital over six to seven years, depending on the use case, as compared to other top-selling delivery vehicles," the company added.

