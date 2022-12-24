  • Home
  • News
  • Faraday Future Slides On Signaling Need For Funds To Start Production

Faraday Future Slides On Signaling Need For Funds To Start Production

The company is one of the many EV startups struggling to launch its products as a bleak global growth outlook and a funding squeeze dented production schedules and compounded losses.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
24-Dec-22 06:11 PM IST
Faraday Future Slides On Signaling Need For Funds To Start Production banner

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric tumbled 21% premarket on Friday after the company unveiled production plans for its much-delayed luxury electric car that hinged on securing additional financing.

The company is in talks with new and existing investors to raise the $150 million to $170 million in capital needed to start production in March and deliveries a month later of the FF 91 Futurist, Faraday disclosed on Thursday.

The company is one of the many EV startups struggling to launch its products as a bleak global growth outlook and a funding squeeze dented production schedules and compounded losses.

The Los Angeles-based company's shares have tanked more than 90% this year and it had $22.5 million in cash as of Nov. 30, down from $31.76 million at the end of the third quarter.

"We've implemented a number of cash conservation measures that have significantly reduced our spending to core items that are essential to delivering the FF 91 Futurist," interim Chief Financial Officer Yun Han said on Thursday.

The company, which said it required investors to approve an increase in the number of shares to secure the financing, is also grappling with top-level changes.

Last month, the board appointed Faraday Future's China Chief Executive Xuefeng Chen as its global CEO after Carsten Breitfeld was asked to resign.

Meanwhile, the company said the latest generation of its car had longer range and better acceleration than rivals such as Tesla Inc's Model X, Mercedes Benz Maybach S and Rolls Royce Cullinan.

 

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Faraday Future Slides On Signaling Need For Funds To Start Production
Faraday Future Slides On Signaling Need For Funds To Start Production
5 days ago
Faraday Future Says 'Misinformation Campaign' Hurt Fundraising Efforts
Faraday Future Says 'Misinformation Campaign' Hurt Fundraising Efforts
24 days ago
Faraday Future Product Head Resigns - Report
Faraday Future Product Head Resigns - Report
24 days ago
Faraday Future Appoints Xuefeng Chen As Global CEO
Faraday Future Appoints Xuefeng Chen As Global CEO
24 days ago

Question Of The Day

Jeep Grand Cherokee or the Audi Q7? What's your choice?

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
2Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Used Cars by lifestyle
line