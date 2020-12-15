New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Amazon Unveils Zoox Self Driving Robotaxi 

It is also the fastest autonomous vehicle of its kind as it travels at 120 kilometres per hour -- Waymo robotaxis can only do 72 kilometres per hour.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Zoox was acquired by Amazon 6 months ago expand View Photos
Zoox was acquired by Amazon 6 months ago

Highlights

  • Amazon's Zoox has developed a very evolved self driving car
  • It is not a spartan taxi like the ones by Waymo or Cruise
  • Zoox is also the fastest autonomous taxi
Tech News

Amazon could become the fourth major player to have a self-driving robotaxi service after Waymo, Cruise and AutoX. Amazon's Zoox comes out of stealth after releasing prototypes six years ago. The most striking thing about Zoox is that its car has a level of fit and finish which goes beyond what Waymo or Cruise have unveiled. And presumably, this will be the basis of a ride-hailing service that Amazon will launch to take on the likes of Uber, Waymo and Cruise. 

The vehicle is quite different as it has a carriage style four-wheel all-electric powertrain which can seta up for people. It is just 3.63 meters long which makes it smaller than the Origin robotaxi by Cruise. 

sd5p330s

It has a 4-seater carriage style cabin

Zoox is different because it can drive both forward and backwards and side to side -- in other words, it has bi-directional capabilities. This allows the car to handle tight curbside pickups" and tricky U-turns, something which AutoX has also shown off. It is also the fastest autonomous vehicle of its kind as it travels at 120 kilometres per hour -- a Waymo robotaxi can only do 72 kilometres per hour. 

As far as the autonomous tech goes, this vehicle marries 6 LiDAR arrays as well as multiple radar sensors and cameras providing a 270-degree field of view, with the vehicle having no blindspots. It even has sensors for redundancies and can see objects up to 150 metres away. 

Newsbeep

The interior is also unique. It gets really comfortable bench seats which face inward with the passengers surrounded in textured fabric. It also features a radical new system for airbags alongside cupholders and wireless charging mats. The ceiling draws inspiration from the Rolls-Royce Ghost with its starry sky pattern and each seat even gets a touchscreen for the controlling music, AC and their route plus ETA. 

6lmspc98

Zoox Also Gets More Creature Comforts Than Waymo

It is also an EV which is powered by a 133 kWh battery and can have up to 16 hours of continuous use. This is in the league of Tesla battery packs which is very impressive. 

Amazon is the secretive player in the self-driving space. It has used for robotaxis and self-driving vehicles for the sake for its infrastructure and logistics business. But then it also holds a massive investment in Rivian and Aurora who just bought Uber's ATG unit. 

The big news here is that Zoox is out of stealth and it has a very very impressive self-driving vehicle which seems more fleshed out than even Waymo.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Amazon Unveils Zoox Self Driving Robotaxi 
Amazon Unveils Zoox Self Driving Robotaxi 
New Tata HBX Micro SUV Spy Shots Reveal Front Design
New Tata HBX Micro SUV Spy Shots Reveal Front Design
CFMoto 800MT Adventure Bike Revealed
CFMoto 800MT Adventure Bike Revealed
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone, V7 Special Announced
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone, V7 Special Announced
Deciphering Electric Vehicle Technology
Deciphering Electric Vehicle Technology
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Upcoming Premium SUV Launches In 2021
Upcoming Premium SUV Launches In 2021
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Volvo S60 2021 Tech Check: Smart and Classy 
Volvo S60 2021 Tech Check: Smart and Classy 
Skoda Trademarks The Name Slavia In India; What Could It Be For?
Skoda Trademarks The Name Slavia In India; What Could It Be For?
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities