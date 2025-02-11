car&bike Awards 2025 Campaign Begins

The campaign for the 2025 edition of the car&bike Awards, one of the oldest automotive awards of India, has commenced. In existence since 2006, this year the awards will feature a total of 28 awards, most of which will be for new cars and bikes. Additionally, there will be categories ranging from Viewers’ Choice Car and Viewers’ Choice Bike and also awards for Manufacturer of the Year and Person of the Year. Here is a full rundown of all the awards for 2025:

Cars Bikes Overall Editorial Car Design of the Year Commuter Motorcycle of the Year Viewers' Choice Bike of the Year Manufacturer of the Year Compact Car of the Year Performance Motorcycle of the Year Viewers' Choice Car of the Year Person of the Year Sub-Compact Sedan of the Year Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (up to 500cc) Bike of the Year Engine of the Year Compact SUV of the Year Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (above 500cc) Car of the Year Game Changer of the Year Family Car of the Year Scrambler of the Year EV of the Year (Under Rs 25L) Roadster of the Year Premium EV of the Year Modern Classic of the Year Luxury EV of the Year Scooter of the Year Off-Roader of the Year Electric 2W of the Year Luxury Car of the Year Bike Design of the Year Exotic of the Year (Imports) Upgrade of the Year Performance Car of the Year

ELIGIBILITY

As is the norm, all new vehicles launched in the market during the last calendar year (2024) are eligible to be considered for the awards in 2025. Most of the eligible cars and bikes are all-new models - new chassis, new powertrain, new design. Vehicles that meet any two of the three attributes are considered all new. Vehicles to receive notable updates or substantial facelifts as part of their mid-lifecycle update also have one segment dedicated to them.

JUDGING PROCESS

Each vehicle is organised into a suitable category and then tested by a jury comprising both car&bike’s internal and external experts. The jurors test vehicles as part of their work or have extensive driving/riding background which gives them the bandwidth to rate these vehicles across various aspects. The final points are then tallied to adjudge the winners in each category. Winners of every category are then eligible to be voted for the overall car and bike of the year, ranked and voted by the respective jury again. car&bike’s “beacon-of-excellence” trophy will be awarded to the makers of the winning machines on March 10.

JURORS

Focusing on the jury, the car jury is led by car&bike Editor-in-Chief and World Car Awards juror Girish Karkera, a veteran automotive journalist with over 25 years in the business. Joining him are Shams Naqvi, Senior Editor - car&bike, Seshan Vijayraghavan and Bilal Firfiray - both Assistant Editors with over 7 years of testing experience. The external jurors this time include professional race driver Parth Ghorpade and automotive vlogger Bhuvan Chowdhary.



On the two-wheeler side of things, the jury is led by Bora Preetam, Senior Editor of car&bike who has headed the two-wheeler department of our publication for almost a decade. Joining him from last year’s jury are Janak Sorap, Assistant Editor at car&bike. ex-racer and content creator Sagar Sheldekar and Ashok George, a 20-year two-wheeler industry veteran and former journalist. Three new external jury members to join this time are petrolhead and actor Satyadeep Mishra, two-wheeler content creator Ogden Fernandes and former two-wheeler racer Pushkar Patil.

For the Design of the Year, we have an expert panel that includes three industrial design veterans - Aashish B Chaudhary (Studio34 Designart), Punit Chaphekar (C Design) and Thomas Dal (Strate School of Design).

PARTNERS

Helping us through the selection process are India’s leading market research and data firm Divergent Insights, with whom car&bike has developed a proprietary evaluation process that ensures fair scoring and reduces the scope for mediocrity.

For the 2025 edition, Bajaj Allianz has once again come on board as the presenting sponsor. Dinamalar (Tamil) and Punya Nagari (Marathi) are on board as Regional Media Partners for this year.