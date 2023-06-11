CEAT Joins Maharashtra Authorities To Launch Highway Road Safety Initiative On Samruddhi Mahamarg

CEAT Tyres, has joined hands with the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to launch a highway road safety initiative. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining tyre condition and proper inflation while travelling on the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg highway. As a part of this initiative, CEAT kiosks have been set up along the Samruddhi Mahamarg to offer free services to motorists for a period of three months, with plans for future expansion to include other highways across Maharashtra.



The inauguration of this road safety initiative on the Samruddhi Mahamarg witnessed the presence of Mr. Vivek Bhimanwar, Transport Commissioner of Maharashtra, Mr. Allwyn Vaz, Head of Corporate Affairs at RPG Group, Mr. Shrinivas Patki, Vice President of Plant Operations at CEAT's Nashik Plant, Mr. Sunil Kumar Jha, Chief Customer Service Officer-Global at CEAT, and other senior officials from MSRDC and CEAT.



As a part of the initiative, CEAT will encourage travellers to visit dedicated kiosks at the starting points of the Samruddhi Mahamarg to have their vehicle's tyres checked before commencing their journey. These kiosks will offer a range of services free of cost, aimed at ensuring the safety of motorists. The services provided include nitrogen filling to maintain proper tire pressure, tire wear checks conducted by trained technicians to identify signs of wear and tear, as well as valve checks and puncture repairs to rectify any issues that may compromise the tire's performance and safety.



To conveniently cater to travellers, these kiosks have been set up at the Shirdi and Nagpur Toll Plazas and operate from 7 am to 11 pm, allowing motorists to have their tyres checked and serviced before continuing their journey.



Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Limited said, "In response to the alarming rise in accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, we recognized the pressing need to build awareness and implement road safety services. Through our partnership with the esteemed Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department and MSRDC, we have embarked on this activity of promoting responsible driving practices among motorists on the Samruddhi Mahamarg and beyond.”



CEAT has expressed its intentions to expand and scale up this initiative in the future, aiming to ensure the safety of passengers on roads and highways throughout Maharashtra. By providing services free of cost.



