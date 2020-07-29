New Cars and Bikes in India

CES 2021 To Go Digital; Will Be Organised In January 2021

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that CES 2021 will take place from January 6 to January 9, 2021. All exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the globe will be connected digitally.

The CES 2021 will take place form January 6 to January 9, 2021

After witnessing a series of motor show cancellations this year owing to the coronavirus crisis, organisers have now resorted to online mediums for conducting events till the time the threat of COVID-19 is prevalent. Just like the Goodwood Speedweek, the next edition of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) will be organised digitally as well. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that CES 2021 will take place from January 6 to January 9, 2021 and all exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the globe will be connected digitally.

CES is one of the biggest platforms for both electronics brands and automakers.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO- CTA said, "Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person. Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic - and that innovation will also help us re-imagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences."

n4bngej4

Automakers have introduced several new products at the Consumers Electronics Show.

The new format will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, witness latest technologies and product launches and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. The show which is held in Las Vegas every year is the biggest electronic show and sees some of the largest product unveils and launches. Along with prominent electronic brands, it is also a platform for automakers to showcase the latest automotive and infotainment technologies among others. Earlier this year, CES Asia which is organised in Shanghai every year in June was cancelled.

