Goodwood Speedweek Will Take Place Digitally In October 2020

After observing a series of motor show cancellations this year, we weren't really expecting the Goodwood Speedweek to be held at a time when coronavirus cases are skyrocketing. However, Goodwood Estate has come up with one of the most viable solutions and will be conducting the entire event digitally.

The three day long event will take place at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The three day long digital event will be organised from October 16 to October 18 and will take place at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, not in the entire estate. It also entails that the Speed Hillclimb event will be eliminated this year in a bid to maintain social distancing and only the 3.86 km racetrack stretch will be used with cars doing rounds of the perimeter of the Goodwood runway. Of course, there will be many classic cars which will go up against each other on the track and will be driven by their respective owners. Quite a few renowned drivers and celebrities are expected to be invited as well.

Quite a few new car launches are expected to happen at the Goodwood Festival.

The entire event will be broadcasted on Goodwood's website and on social media handles and as always, we can expect quite a few new car launches. An online auction will take place as well and will be hosted by Bonhams- a leading global fine are auctioneers and valuers. On the last day, the circuit will also host a "Winner-Takes-All-Shootout-Over-One-Lap"- where we'll see some of the fastest cars of the past setting speed records at the Goodwood Circuit. Goodwood organisers are expecting the event to take place in all its glory in 2021, wishing that the world returns to normalcy by then. They have also confirmed that those who bought tickets for this season will be welcomed next year on the same tickets.

