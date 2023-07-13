Audi To Bring Hoonitron And Other Cars To The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Audi is celebrating its century of motorsport achievements at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The event will feature Audi racecars like the R8, R10, and R18, but the spotlight will be on the UK debut of the S1 Hoonitron, previously driven by the late Ken Block, as it takes on the challenging hillclimb.

Audi will also unveil the RS Q e-tron concept, an electric-powered vehicle designed for the demanding Dakar Rally. By aiming to conquer the race with purely electric power, Audi showcases its commitment to sustainable racing.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is known for its prestige, and Audi is not the only brand participating. Aston Martin will present vehicles for its 110th anniversary, BMW will showcase hydrogen concepts and M cars, and Bentley will pay tribute to the W12 engine before its departure. This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the festival itself, adding to the significance and celebratory atmosphere.

Andrew Doyle, Director of Audi UK, expressed enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing the shared passion for motorsport between Audi and Goodwood. He sees the occasion as an opportunity to exhibit Audi's iconic vehicles from the past alongside the latest creations from Audi Sport. While currently focused on the Dakar Rally, Audi has plans to enter Formula 1 in 2026, aiming to enhance its motorsport heritage in both disciplines.

The highly anticipated Hoonitron boasts electric motors on each axle, delivering impressive power. Its gear ratio enables high-speed tire burnouts. Renowned Audi ambassador Tom Kristensen, a six-time Le Mans winner, will showcase the Hoonitron's capabilities, raising expectations for outstanding performance.

Audi's other race cars, including the R8, R10 TDI, and R18 e-tron quattro, will also participate, adding excitement for spectators. These vehicles have achieved podium finishes or victories at Le Mans, reflecting Audi's transition from conventional gasoline-powered models to innovative diesel-hybrid systems.

In addition, two other notable vehicles, the Audi Quattro Gr. 4 Rally Portugal and the Audi 200 Quattro Rally Safari, will be showcased. The former achieved success at the 1981 Urbibel Algarve Rally, while the latter played a crucial role in securing Audi's first victory at the East African Safari Rally.

Audi aims to generate enthusiasm and anticipation for its future motorsport endeavours, particularly its upcoming entry into Formula 1. The brand's impressive track record in motorsport sets high expectations for its debut in the prestigious racing series.