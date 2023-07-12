BMW X5 Facelift Arrives Ahead of July 14 Launch; Here Are First Pictures Of The India-Spec SUV

The 2023 BMW X5 facelift – that will be launched on July 14 – has started arriving at dealerships across India. This is the first facelift for the 4th generation X5, that was unveiled globally in February 2023. BMW hasn't wasted much time in bringing this one to our shores, and we won’t waste yours either, so let’s quickly get to the changes.

This is your first look at the India-spec BMW X5 facelift.

Up front, it gets updated LED headlights that are narrower than before. The LED DRLs are also redesigned and are now arrow-shaped. Mercifully, the kidney grille isn’t any bigger but can be illuminated with the ‘Iconic Glow’ package. The bumper also looks meaner than before. The G05 LCI will also sport updated 21-inch alloy wheels, revised rear bumper and X inserts in the tail lamps. A sportier M Sport version will also be on offer.

The new alloy wheel design looks great.

The bigger update is inside the cabin, as it now packs the single-piece curved panel that houses the 12.3-inch driver display and the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The infotainment now runs the feature-rich BMW OS8. Many physical buttons including the climate buttons have been done away with, giving the cabin a minimalist look.

Pictured: International-spec X5 facelift

Features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital driver display, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and multi-zone climate control will remain on offer. For safety, there will be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitor, electronic stability control and hill hold assist. It also gets ADAS tech, including front-collision warning system, lane-keep assist, and emergency stop assist.

The design looks sportier than before.

Globally, the X5 can be specced with a V8 but the India-spec model will get the mild-hybrid versions. The 48-volt mild hybrid system offers 12 hp and 200 Nm of torque, and as a result, total power output is up as well. The 3.0-litre diesel develops 285 hp/650 Nm, while the 3.0-litre petrol punches out 381 hp/520 Nm.



The refreshed X5 will renew its rivalry with the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the Range Rover Velar.