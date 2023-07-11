  • Home
BMW X5 Facelift India Launch On July 14

Updated X5 to get styling tweaks, updated infotainment system and petrol and diesel engine options.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
11-Jul-23 01:57 PM IST
Highlights
  • Updated X5 gets interior in line with current X7
  • Expected to get petrol and diesel engine options
  • Will go up against the Mercedes GLE and Audi Q7

BMW India has announced that the X5 facelift will be launched on July 14, 2023. The facelifted X5 was revealed for the global markets earlier this year bringing with it updated looks, an overhauled cabin and upgraded engines. The updated SUV packs in a sleeker look with slimmer headlamps, new bumpers and a tweaked grille up front while at the back the tail-lamps have been redesigned and get new LED light guides.

 

Also read: 2023 BMW X5, X6 Facelift Revealed With Styling Updates, New Electrified Powertrains
 

The cabin too gets a notable overhaul with the overall look now in line with the larger X7. The redesigned dashboard now features a free-standing curved display housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen. The touchscreen runs the latest version of BMW’s iDrive 8 and becomes the centre for a majority of the in-car functions with a lot of the physical switchgear dropped from the centre console. The traditional gear selector too is replaced by a toggle switch.

Coming to the engine line-up expect the updated X5 to continue to be offered with a pair of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. As before the units will be paired with an automatic gearbox as standard with the model also to get xDrive all-wheel drive.

 

Also read: BMW i7 M70 India Launch In August
 

Expect the updated X5 to come at a premium over the current SUV. It will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90.

