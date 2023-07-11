BMW X5 Facelift India Launch On July 14

BMW India has announced that the X5 facelift will be launched on July 14, 2023. The facelifted X5 was revealed for the global markets earlier this year bringing with it updated looks, an overhauled cabin and upgraded engines. The updated SUV packs in a sleeker look with slimmer headlamps, new bumpers and a tweaked grille up front while at the back the tail-lamps have been redesigned and get new LED light guides.

The cabin too gets a notable overhaul with the overall look now in line with the larger X7. The redesigned dashboard now features a free-standing curved display housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen. The touchscreen runs the latest version of BMW’s iDrive 8 and becomes the centre for a majority of the in-car functions with a lot of the physical switchgear dropped from the centre console. The traditional gear selector too is replaced by a toggle switch.

Coming to the engine line-up expect the updated X5 to continue to be offered with a pair of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. As before the units will be paired with an automatic gearbox as standard with the model also to get xDrive all-wheel drive.

Expect the updated X5 to come at a premium over the current SUV. It will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90.