Biofuel-Powered Bentley Bentayga EWB Sets Record At Goodwood Hillclimb

The Bentley Bentayga EWB (extended wheelbase) set a new, ambient unofficial record at the 2023 Goodwood Festival Speed. The SUV set a record for the fastest time posted by a car towing a trailer on the hill climb at 1 min 21 sec and it did it running on sustainable fuel. The SUV towed a specially-prepared Ifor Williams trailer loaded with 2.5 tonnes of straw up the course while running on fuel derived from agricultural waste straw. This second-generation biofuel adheres to the global EN228 standard for gasoline, making it a replacement for traditional fuel.

Unlike first-gen biofuels, second-gen biofuels don’t rely solely on food crops as a source material. It is produced using a variety of waste materials such as agriculture and forestry waste, as well as by-products from the food industry.



The company added that the 2.5 tonnes of straw hauled by the Bentayga could generate enough fuel to power the SUV or any of its other models for up to 1,770 km. The trailer too was specially prepped for the run featuring additional bracing to hold the load in place as well as running on higher temperatures. Bentley said that prior to the hill climb the vehicle and trailer had also been tested at both Anglesey Circuit and the MIRA proving ground.

The Bentayga EWB’s hillclimb run however was conducted prior to the official start of the Festival for safety reasons. This means that while the luxury SUV set a new record on the hill climb the time is not unofficial.



Unveiled globally last year, the Bentayga EWB is the more spacious and upmarket derivative of the standard Bentayga with a wheelbase stretched by 180 mm. The SUV also benefits from additional tech over its standard sibling suhc as all-wheel steering and dynamic ride control. The range-topping SUV is on sale in global markets solely with a V8 engine that delivers 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque.

Interestingly all Bentleys participating in the Festival of Speed utilised renewable fuel.